City Acres Market to Open Second Location in Financial District

Hybrid Market Brings Elevated Shopping Experience and Food Hall to 70 Pine Luxury Development
 
 
NEW YORK - July 10, 2017 - PRLog -- City Acres Market, a food destination that combines a high-end grocery experience with an on-trend food hall, is proud to announce the opening of its second location in the heart of Wall Street on the lower levels of the newly-renovated 70 Pine building. Conveniently located in the Financial District (FiDi), the new location offers the abundance of City Acres Market plus more options from established concepts for juices, pizza, dumplings, sandwiches, and much more.

Located at the corner of Pine and Pearl Streets, the one-stop shop will feature organic produce, gourmet sandwiches, sustainably-sourced fish, cheese mongers, Kosher food sections, a salad bar with hot food items and a butchery with an impressive selection of local meats. In addition to stocking up on groceries and picking up a quick meal, City Acres Market offers the convenience of meal kits to take home for dinner preparation, crafted by Executive Chef and Creative Director Stephen Yen who developed his skills at Morimoto and Catch. City Acres Market will include FiDi outposts of acclaimed restaurants including Artichoke Basille's Pizza, Vanessa's Dumpling House, JuiceBrothers, The Cinnamon Snail and Beyond Sushi.

City Acres Market is excited to introduce the concept of real, fresh food and organic groceries with an exciting set of food hall offerings to create a unique culinary adventure in FiDi. The concept makes it possible for customers to address all of their needs – from breakfast to dinner and everything in between – in one finely curated stop. City Acres Market offers the ability to please all palates for the everyday shopper and the culinary professional.

City Acres Market 70 Pine is open 7:00 a.m. to 12:00 a.m. Monday through Sunday and will offer local delivery during these hours. For more information on City Acres Market, please call (917) 261-4530 or visit www.cityacresmarket.com.

About City Acres Market

City Acres Market's 15,000-square foot flagship location in Williamsburg opened in December 2013 and features fresh produce, locally sourced and organic products, a large gourmet deli with a Kosher section, an extensive cheese department, a full-service seafood department and a variety of prepared food options. All of these options and a food hall experience will also be available in the new FiDi location, scheduled to open July 2017. The City Acres Market team has more than four decades of experience in the grocery business and is developing a unique shopping experience with offerings tailored to each neighborhood's unique palate and needs.

Contact
Kayla Hockman
***@konnectagency.com
Source:City Acres Market
Click to Share