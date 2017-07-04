News By Tag
Industry News
News By Location
Country(s)
Industry News
City Acres Market to Open Second Location in Financial District
Hybrid Market Brings Elevated Shopping Experience and Food Hall to 70 Pine Luxury Development
Located at the corner of Pine and Pearl Streets, the one-stop shop will feature organic produce, gourmet sandwiches, sustainably-
City Acres Market is excited to introduce the concept of real, fresh food and organic groceries with an exciting set of food hall offerings to create a unique culinary adventure in FiDi. The concept makes it possible for customers to address all of their needs – from breakfast to dinner and everything in between – in one finely curated stop. City Acres Market offers the ability to please all palates for the everyday shopper and the culinary professional.
City Acres Market 70 Pine is open 7:00 a.m. to 12:00 a.m. Monday through Sunday and will offer local delivery during these hours. For more information on City Acres Market, please call (917) 261-4530 or visit www.cityacresmarket.com.
About City Acres Market
City Acres Market's 15,000-square foot flagship location in Williamsburg opened in December 2013 and features fresh produce, locally sourced and organic products, a large gourmet deli with a Kosher section, an extensive cheese department, a full-service seafood department and a variety of prepared food options. All of these options and a food hall experience will also be available in the new FiDi location, scheduled to open July 2017. The City Acres Market team has more than four decades of experience in the grocery business and is developing a unique shopping experience with offerings tailored to each neighborhood's unique palate and needs.
Contact
Kayla Hockman
***@konnectagency.com
End
Account Email Address Account Phone Number Disclaimer Report Abuse