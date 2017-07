City Acres Market to Open Second Location in Financial District

Hybrid Market Brings Elevated Shopping Experience and Food Hall to 70 Pine Luxury Development

City Acres Market

Contact

Kayla Hockman

***@konnectagency.com Kayla Hockman

End

--, a food destination that combines a high-end grocery experience with an on-trend food hall, is proud to announce the opening of its second location in the heart of Wall Street on the lower levels of the newly-renovated 70 Pine building. Conveniently located in the Financial District (FiDi), the new location offers the abundance ofplus more options from established concepts for juices, pizza, dumplings, sandwiches, and much more.Located at the corner of Pine and Pearl Streets, the one-stop shop will feature organic produce, gourmet sandwiches, sustainably-sourced fish, cheese mongers, Kosher food sections, a salad bar with hot food items and a butchery with an impressive selection of local meats. In addition to stocking up on groceries and picking up a quick meal,offers the convenience of meal kits to take home for dinner preparation, crafted by Executive Chef and Creative Director Stephen Yen who developed his skills at Morimoto and Catch.will include FiDi outposts of acclaimed restaurants including Artichoke Basille's Pizza, Vanessa's Dumpling House, JuiceBrothers, The Cinnamon Snail and Beyond Sushi.is excited to introduce the concept of real, fresh food and organic groceries with an exciting set of food hall offerings to create a unique culinary adventure in FiDi. The concept makes it possible for customers to address all of their needs – from breakfast to dinner and everything in between – in one finely curated stop.offers the ability to please all palates for the everyday shopper and the culinary professional.70 Pine is open 7:00 a.m. to 12:00 a.m. Monday through Sunday and will offer local delivery during these hours. For more information on, please call (917) 261-4530 or visit www.cityacresmarket.com 's 15,000-square foot flagship location in Williamsburg opened in December 2013 and features fresh produce, locally sourced and organic products, a large gourmet deli with a Kosher section, an extensive cheese department, a full-service seafood department and a variety of prepared food options. All of these options and a food hall experience will also be available in the new FiDi location, scheduled to open July 2017. Theteam has more than four decades of experience in the grocery business and is developing a unique shopping experience with offerings tailored to each neighborhood's unique palate and needs.