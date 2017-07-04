News By Tag
Loaded Concerts & 102.3 WBAB Present: Bret Michaels LIVE at Mulcahy's Friday, August 11th
Performing Some of Poison's Classic Hits, the Rock Legend and Reality Star Gets Ready to take the Wantagh Stage
Michaels first rose to fame as the frontman of Poison. As one of rock's most iconic and enduring bands, Poison defined the fast, gritty, and glamorous rock 'n' roll scene. Since the band's beginning, Poison has achieved massive success- releasing eight studio albums, four live albums, and selling over 30 million records worldwide and 16.5 million records in the U.S. alone.
The band has charted 10 singles in the Top 40 on Billboard's Hot 100 including the number-one single, "Every Rose Has It's Thorn." Twenty-five years after their debut, Poison is still recording music and performing together.
Bret Michaels' solo career has been equally successful: his most recent solo album, "Custom Built," released in July of 2010, topped the charts, reaching #1 on Billboard's Hard Rock list. His current solo tour, "Get Your Rock On" is selling out arenas across the country and his forthcoming solo album of the same name will be released this summer.
Michaels has achieved stunning success in the realm of reality TV as well. His "Rock of Love" television series is one of the most successful in VH1's history. VH1 and Bret Michaels teamed up again for his family-oriented 2010 docu-series "Bret Michaels: Life As I Know It." He went head to head with some of the brightest minds in business on Donald Trump's NBC hit, "Celebrity Apprentice" and went on to "Trump" the competition with his Trop-A-Rocka Snapple drink. Bret Michaels may have been in spotlight for decades, but he is certainly showing no signs of slowing down.
Now, as he brings his 2017 U.S. tour to New York, you can catch him LIVE at Mulcahy's on Friday, August 11th!
