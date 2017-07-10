One Backpack, Social Entrepreneurship Initiative For Spreading  Education in Bolivia 

One Backpack = Education for Kids & Jobs for Artisans. The idea is to introduce handmade Bolivian products while incorporating a social cause

Spread the Word

Listed Under Tags:

• Kickstarter

• Fashion Industry:

• Fashion Location:

• Morehead - Kentucky - US Subject:

• Projects

Media Contact

Johnathan Gay

***@webolieve.com Johnathan Gay

End

-- Making a difference to the lives of kids and artisans in Bolivia, Bolieve is a social entrepreneurship initiative founded by Gabriel Ruiz. Born in Tarija, Bolivia, Gabriel was attending night school when he noticed that most of his co-students were laborers who worked hard to meet their everyday needs. Struggling with financial uncertainty and lacking opportunity, they were in need of help. In 2013, Gabriel received a scholarship and pursued an undergraduate degree in Civil Engineering from the US.He never forgot his mission to help those back home. Now, Bolieve partners CETHA, a reputed Bolivian NGO in this unique initiative, where for every handbag/backpack crafted by Bolivian artisans purchased by you, the money earned educates 25 kids in Bolivia. Giving the artisans a chance to showcase their unique skills, each handbag/backpack and other items like bracelets are available in genuine leather, with handcrafted Bolivian artistry making each piece special and unique. Give Bolieve a chance to make a difference. Contribute to the Kickstarter crowdfunding campaign and pitch in your support for raising the sum of USD 30,000 needed to make a difference to children in need and artisans who want to be given an opportunity to beat poverty and preserve their heritage and art. Get a beautiful handbag cum backpack in return and the joy of giving to those less fortunate than you.With only a few days left in the campaign, please send all your donations to link provided below.If you cant send donations, you can still make a huge difference by sharing details about the campaign on social media.