News By Tag
Industry News
News By Place
Country(s)
Industry News
One Backpack, Social Entrepreneurship Initiative For Spreading Education in Bolivia
One Backpack = Education for Kids & Jobs for Artisans. The idea is to introduce handmade Bolivian products while incorporating a social cause
He never forgot his mission to help those back home. Now, Bolieve partners CETHA, a reputed Bolivian NGO in this unique initiative, where for every handbag/backpack crafted by Bolivian artisans purchased by you, the money earned educates 25 kids in Bolivia. Giving the artisans a chance to showcase their unique skills, each handbag/backpack and other items like bracelets are available in genuine leather, with handcrafted Bolivian artistry making each piece special and unique. Give Bolieve a chance to make a difference. Contribute to the Kickstarter crowdfunding campaign and pitch in your support for raising the sum of USD 30,000 needed to make a difference to children in need and artisans who want to be given an opportunity to beat poverty and preserve their heritage and art. Get a beautiful handbag cum backpack in return and the joy of giving to those less fortunate than you.
With only a few days left in the campaign, please send all your donations to link provided below.
If you cant send donations, you can still make a huge difference by sharing details about the campaign on social media.
Campaign Page URL:
https://www.kickstarter.com/
Media Contact
Johnathan Gay
***@webolieve.com
End
Account Email Address Account Phone Number Disclaimer Report Abuse
Page Updated Last on: Jul 10, 2017