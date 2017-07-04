News By Tag
An Effective Tool for PTSD Suffers Insurance Won't Cover
Patrick Murphy, a former "missionary kid" raised in Indonesia during an extremely tumultuous period of unrest and rioting from the early 90s to 2000, unfortunately returned home with PTSD, depression and an anxiety disorder as a result of some of the life-threatening events and abuse he witnessed and experienced. He suffered through his teens and into adulthood, though only those closest knew. After watching Patrick's daily struggles grow over the years (despite therapy and medication), his wife began to research additional ways they could increase Patrick's functionality and quality of life. She learned about psychiatric service dogs and their success in assisting individuals like her husband, presenting the idea to Patrick who responded with hope. Patrick's therapist agreed it was a great solution.
Patrick and his family have spent nearly a year researching, finding the right service dog candidate and locating the right trainers. They are currently attempting to fundraise $3400 of the estimated $6500 in costs to adopt and train Patrick's psychiatric service dog candidate. This does not include food, veterinary care, transportation, etc. To date they have paid over $2500 out of pocket, with another $900 due in mid-July for the advanced puppy training that Zim, Patrick's service dog candidate, will undergo prior to coming to live with the family in August. Once Zim arrives, he will remain in formal training for the next two years until he is able to hopefully pass as a working service dog for Patrick.
Donations to help support Zim and Patrick can be made through a GoFundMe page that has been set up specifically for this purpose by the family: https://www.gofundme.com/
If you cannot help support this cause by making a donation, sharing this story with family and friends is just as helpful.
Zim, Patrick and his family are incredibly grateful for all the support they've received thus far and look forward to documenting their service dog journey on their family blog (http://www.familyadhd.com) in hopes of shedding some light on a subject they believe needs more attention. It is also their goal to offer encouragement to anyone considering this path if it is the right choice for them.
Doria Murphy
***@familyadhd.com
