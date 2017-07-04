Technology Professionals Lead The Way To The Sky

Jeff Bezos' and Elon Musk's quest to conquer space has sparked a new interest by technology professionals to take to the sky. RedTail Partners a New York City based aerospace company is rolling out a new single engine aircraft shared ownership.

--New York, New York – Jeff Bezos' and Elon Musk's quest to conquer space has sparked a new interest by technology professionals to take to the sky. RedTail Partners a metro New York City based aerospace company is rolling out a new single engine aircraft shared ownership program to meet increased demand for plane ownership from Wall Street technology professionals.The aerospace industry albeit asleep for a number of years has now caught the eye of the technology industry. Jeff Bezo is privately funding Blue Origin an aerospace manufacturer and spaceflight company that is seeking to provide dramatically lower cost and provide reliable access to space. Elon Musk is privately funding SpaceX which also has the goal of reducing space cost but also enabling the colonization of Mars.Inspired by the pioneering efforts of Bezo and Musk, technology professionals are shifting their interest from drones to real aircraft that they can fly themselves. Based upon marketing research, RedTail Partners, a metro New York City based company that sells partnership interest in newly re-manufactured highly modified Cessna 172s, is anticipating a dramatic increase in demand from Wall Street technology professionals. "Although the research is not scientific, it clearly shows that the technology professionals on Wall Street are much more likely to be an early adopter than their investment banking or trader professional counterparts. Technology professionals will likely be early adopters of new innovations because they enjoy being adventurous. One of the areas that professionals are showing a great deal of interest in is single engine aircraft," states RedTail Partners executives. "Technology professionals have changed the way we shop, the way we provide technology services in the cloud and the way we power our cars. Given that technology professionals have set their sight on the aerospace industry, it is quite clear that they will also take to the sky and learn to fly small aircraft. It is also clear technology professionals are certain to be three to five years ahead of the general public. The future of this new path is clearly laid out." RedTail Partners aims to be at the forefront of this new frontier. RedTail Partners' goal will be to bring the sharing economy to aircraft ownership and make it available to a larger target market."All RedTail Partner aircraft come with a pre-installed Ballistic Recovery Systems' whole plane parachute that can be deployed in the event of a loss of control, failure of the aircraft structure, or other in-flight emergencies. RedTail Partners is currently selling interest in a RedTail Aircraft for $9,999 in the New York Metro area. The Company is currently taking orders for aircraft that will be located in either Linden, New Jersey or Caldwell, New Jersey both are only a short Lyft ride away from any part of the metropolitan area. RedTail Partners has received venture financing from Rucker Capital Advisors, LLC, a metro New York City based private merchant bank that is focused on pledging capital to companies that will be tomorrow's leaders.To contact Redtail Partners see our website at; email:; phone: (617) 855-9241 #RedTailPartners.