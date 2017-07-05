 
Amazing Lash Studio Stamford Eyelash Products You Can't live Without!

 
 
ALS Retail Products
 
STAMFORD, Conn. - July 11, 2017 - PRLog -- If you want the most out of your eyelash extensions, it is important to have a daily regime.

Amazing Lash Studio in Stamford is educating clients about the new products that they have available in their exclusive Amazing Lash Product Line. These products were created to help client's lashes look and feel better when using these products on their eyelash extensions.

In order to lengthen your lash life and maintain good ocular health it is beneficial to clean your lashes daily and prep them for any daily activities.

Caring for your Lashes

AFTER 48 HOURS

The Amazing Lash protective lash coating can be used to apply every 3 days, mid-day when clients feel their lashes seem to be the most dry.

The Amazing Lash Retractable Styling Wand can be used to groom and primp the lashes each day. This can be used along with the clean brow & lash gel which is a water resistant clear gel that is formulated to give lashes a sleek and shiny result.

Amazing Lash Studio warns clients to take caution when cleaning their faces to make sure they use safe products so that they do not accidently remove their lash extensions. These two products include Gentle Facial Wash and eye make-up cleansing and protein removal pads.

These two cleansing products are used to clean all kinds of eye make-up and excess oil, dirt and protein on lashes so that the eyelash extensions can last longer. They contain an amino acid complex, vitamin E and aloe extract to protect sensitive skin around the eyes.

To learn more about Amazing Lash Products available at the Stamford, Connecticut location visit the ALS Stamford website, https://www.amazinglashstudio.com/studios/ct/stamford/sta... to learn more about these products and how they can help keep eyelash extensions looking great. To book an appointment with an Amazing Lash consultant call (203) 635-2042.

