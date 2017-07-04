Australia's Minister for Human Servcies Taps Rethink Ed to Support Tasmanian Special Educators

Rethink Ed Delivers Innovative, Web-Base Services to Tasmanian Special Educators as Part of Australia's $1 Million Strategy to Support Students with Autism

-- The Australian government has selected Rethink Ed to deliver its individually-tailored, cloud-based support programs for students with autism to special educators in the state of Tasmania. Rethink Ed's selection is a key element of the new Hodgman Liberal Government's $1 million commitment to provide support for Tasmanians living with autism spectrum disorder (ASD).According to Jacquie Petrusman, Australia's Minister for Human Services, "Tasmanians living with ASD should have every opportunity to reach their goals and achieve their full potential. The Hodgman Liberal Government is committed to providing improved support for [these] Tasmanians."To address those issues, she says, Australia has established an Autism Advisory Panel and the panel's first task is "to introduce Rethink Ed's web-based program" in Tasmania, the first state in what is expected to be a country-wide roll-out.Lee-Anne Smith, a Lead Coordinator for the program at Geneva Christian College in Tasmania, Australia, is delighted with her program's success and direction, noting that the added value has been noticed. "The program," she says, "provides suggested teaching strategies and plans. All planning is generated but can be adjusted to suit the specific needs of the student. The resources are amazing and goals/planning are aligned to the Australian curriculum.""We are very pleased," says Diana Frezza, Rethink Ed Senior Vice President, "that Rethink Ed has been selected by the Australian government and the Ministry of Human Services to serve such an integral role as Tasmania steps into the forefront of Australian special education." And it is especially rewarding when viewed in tandem with the rapid adoption by US special educators of Rethink Ed's combination of powerful technology and research to deliver access to real-world educational tools to every school district worldwide."