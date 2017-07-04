News By Tag
Australia's Minister for Human Servcies Taps Rethink Ed to Support Tasmanian Special Educators
Rethink Ed Delivers Innovative, Web-Base Services to Tasmanian Special Educators as Part of Australia's $1 Million Strategy to Support Students with Autism
According to Jacquie Petrusman, Australia's Minister for Human Services, "Tasmanians living with ASD should have every opportunity to reach their goals and achieve their full potential. The Hodgman Liberal Government is committed to providing improved support for [these] Tasmanians."
Lee-Anne Smith, a Lead Coordinator for the program at Geneva Christian College in Tasmania, Australia, is delighted with her program's success and direction, noting that the added value has been noticed. "The program," she says, "provides suggested teaching strategies and plans. All planning is generated but can be adjusted to suit the specific needs of the student. The resources are amazing and goals/planning are aligned to the Australian curriculum."
"We are very pleased," says Diana Frezza, Rethink Ed Senior Vice President, "that Rethink Ed has been selected by the Australian government and the Ministry of Human Services to serve such an integral role as Tasmania steps into the forefront of Australian special education." And it is especially rewarding when viewed in tandem with the rapid adoption by US special educators of Rethink Ed's combination of powerful technology and research to deliver access to real-world educational tools to every school district worldwide."
About Rethink Ed:
Rethink Ed combines the power of technology and research to deliver innovative, scalable and evidence-based instructional materials and supports for learners with disabilities. The comprehensive suite of tools ensures that every student develops the academic, behavioral and social/emotional skills needed to succeed in school, at work, and in life. Rethink Ed positions educators, students, and families for success.
