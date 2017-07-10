 
* Spectra Music Group
* Angie Aparo
* ChurchBells VS TheTelevision
* Music
* New York City
  New York
  United States
July 2017
Angie Aparo Releases His Spectra Music Group Single "Church Bells vs The Television" July 14th, 2017

Angie Aparo is releasing his Spectra Music Group debut single "Church Bells vs The Television" on Friday, July 14th, 2017. Now available for pre-order, reserve your copy today!
 
 
"Church Bells vs The Television" by Angie Aparo
NEW YORK - July 10, 2017 - PRLog -- Angie Aparo is releasing his Spectra Music Group debut single "Church Bells vs The Television" on Friday, July 14th, 2017. Now available for pre-order, reserve your copy today!

In 1999, Angie Aparo released "The American." His single, "Spaceship," hit the radio waves in 2000, and "The American" also includes his original version of the single "Cry", made popular by Faith Hill and featured on her album of the same name. Many songs from "The American" are also on a live CD 9Live that was released in 2004, from a performance for Atlanta radio station 99X, also featured on 99X Live X 6. Faith Hill's husband Tim McGraw also covered "Free Man" from "The American."  It was featured on an iTunes-only soundtrack release for an HBO documentary about the election of Barack Obama. Angie Aparo also sang the song "Junkyard" with the Zac Brown Band on their album "Pass The Jar - Zac Brown Band And Friends From The Fabulous Fox Theatre In Atlanta" (live).

"Church Bells vs The Television" is the first single off the new Angie Aparo album "Life Is A Flower; LIfe Is A Gun" that will be released by the Spectra Music Group on September 22nd, 2017.

Pre-order your copy of "Church Bells vs The Television" on iTunes in the U.S. here:

https://itunes.apple.com/us/album/church-bells-vs-the-tel...

Follow Angie Aparo on Twitter @AngieAparo

The official website for The Spectra Music Group may be found at http://www.spectramusicgroup.com

Follow the Spectra Music Group on Twitter @SpectraMusicInc

For interviews or more information contact info@spectramusicgroup.com

Contact
Spectra Music Group
info@spectramusicgroup.com
Email:***@spectramusicgroup.com
