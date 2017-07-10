News By Tag
Industry News
News By Location
Country(s)
Industry News
Angie Aparo Releases His Spectra Music Group Single "Church Bells vs The Television" July 14th, 2017
Angie Aparo is releasing his Spectra Music Group debut single "Church Bells vs The Television" on Friday, July 14th, 2017. Now available for pre-order, reserve your copy today!
In 1999, Angie Aparo released "The American." His single, "Spaceship,"
"Church Bells vs The Television" is the first single off the new Angie Aparo album "Life Is A Flower; LIfe Is A Gun" that will be released by the Spectra Music Group on September 22nd, 2017.
Pre-order your copy of "Church Bells vs The Television" on iTunes in the U.S. here:
https://itunes.apple.com/
Follow Angie Aparo on Twitter @AngieAparo
The official website for The Spectra Music Group may be found at http://www.spectramusicgroup.com
Follow the Spectra Music Group on Twitter @SpectraMusicInc
For interviews or more information contact info@spectramusicgroup.com
Contact
Spectra Music Group
info@spectramusicgroup.com
End
Account Email Address Account Phone Number Disclaimer Report Abuse
Page Updated Last on: Jul 10, 2017