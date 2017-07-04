Country(s)
Industry News
Denial Esports Founder and Black Dog Venture Partners CEO Partner to form esports consultancy Black Dog Gaming
Black Dog Gaming will provide several services for companies in the esports, egaming and video game industries including:
• Business development sales and training
• Branding, publicity and social media marketing
• Corporate strategy and management development
• Venture Capital and Funding consulting.
Robby Ringnalda Founder and CEO of Denial eSports LLC, has been involved in esports for the last 16 years. Utilizing skills in marketing, social media, sales, networking, business development and corporate strategy. His organization has claimed over 1,000,000 USD in prize money and won over 10 major championships. Utilized his knowledge from esports to expand into being a consultant for the last 5 years helping various tech companies target millennials with their marketing spend and business strategy.
Ringnalda commented on the partnership, "I am excited to get to work with Scott, with our knowledge paired I think we can help a lot of people and companies explore the space. "
Scott Kelly Founder and CEO of Black Dog Venture Partners, is a 25-year fundraising, marketing, sales, training and publicity veteran. Scott has raised millions of dollars in capital for disruptive companies, garnered national media coverage for hundreds of regional and national brands and generated millions of dollars in revenues for the companies he has represented. He has also trained over 1,000 sales people and has taught marketing at the university level in the United States and Europe.
Kelly added about the partnership, "Robby is a seasoned veteran in esports, technology and marketing and I am thrilled to be partnering with him to make Black Dog Gaming a first-class advisory for established and new entrants in esports and egaming."
To learn more about the services provided by Black Dog Gaming visit https://www.BlackDogGaming.com or contact team@blackdoggaming.com
Contact
Scott Kelly, Black Dog Gaming
team@blackdoggaming.com
Photo:
https://www.prlog.org/
End
Account Email Address Account Phone Number Disclaimer Report Abuse