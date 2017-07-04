News By Tag
Industry News
News By Location
Country(s)
Industry News
HOPE Sheds Light partners with the Jersey Shore Council of the Cub Scouts and Boy Scouts of America
The partnership will enable HOPE Sheds Light to offer addiction education and prevention to the Jersey Shore Council's 4,000 families in Ocean and Atlantic Counties.
"We are thrilled to partner with an organization such as HOPE Sheds Light," said James Gillick, Scout Executive and CEO of the Jersey Shore Council of the Boy Scouts of America. "Opioid addiction has become an epidemic in our community and we promise to do whatever it takes to help raise awareness on addiction and prevent more lives from being taken by this terrible disease."
This partnership will give scouts the opportunity to earn a special HOPE Sheds Light badge. "The objective of this badge follows suit with our mission to raise awareness and educate individuals, families and the community about the disease of addiction and to provide hope and resources towards recovery," said Ron Rosetto, co-founder of HOPE Sheds Light.
"HOPE Sheds Light is doing great work in the community and we are honored to do our part in helping by offering this badge program to over 4,000 families along the Jersey Shore in both Ocean and Atlantic Counties," Gillick added.
To be awarded a HOPE Sheds Light badge, the prospective scout must satisfy a list of requirements, questions and/or activities, which include signing the HOPE Sheds Light promise. "This is a promise made by the scout to remain drug free, stay in school and help make the world a better place to live," said Stephen Willis, co-founder of HOPE Sheds Light.
Founded in 2012 after co-founder Ron Rosetto lost his son Marc to a battle against substance abuse, HOPE Sheds Light serves to provide help and resources to families affected by addiction. Rosetto, along with co-founders Arvo Prima and Stephen Willis, and a team of board members and volunteers, work year-round to support families suffering from the epidemic of substance abuse that has become widely prevalent at the Jersey Shore in recent years.
Looking to the future, HOPE Sheds Light invites the Jersey Shore Council of the Boy Scouts of America and the entire community to its 4th Annual Celebration of HOPE Walk on Saturday, September 9th on the Seaside Heights Boardwalk. The walk offers resources for family members and friends of those dealing with addiction and substance abuse. The event also highlights inspirational speakers, a Tree of HOPE to remember those who were lost, onsite vendors, a raffle and more.
"It's a celebration of recovery," said Arvo Prima, co-founder of HOPE Sheds Light. "We're always hearing about the negatives of the disease. But by bringing hope and education to the community, we support each other and those affected. We show that recovery is possible. Together, we help each other." To learn more or to register for the walk, visit http://www.HOPEShedsLight.org.
About HOPE Sheds Light, Inc.
HOPE Sheds Light, Inc. is an IRS 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization (Tax ID: 46-3910504) that is supported by friends and families directly affected by addiction and found recovery through continuous love, support and understanding. The mission of HOPE Sheds Light is to raise awareness and educate individuals, families and the community about the disease of addiction and to provide hope and resources towards recovery.
To date, through community education and outreach, over 101,000 people were guided to HOPEShedsLight.com, over 900 people called the toll-free helpline, more than 1,100 individuals attended our family group meetings and HOPE Sheds Light sat down with over 285 families to provide individual help. Through community presentations, over 3,900 people have received educational support and awareness programs.
HOPE Sheds Light is filling critical service gaps from prevention and treatment through to recovery, which is why HOPE Sheds Light has developed strong partnerships with other addiction organizations, as well as community groups. HOPE Sheds Light also offers legal aid and recovery scholarships to qualified candidates, and deploys trained volunteer Family Recovery Advocates into the community to offer additional resources and guidance. Recovery groups are also available to anyone impacted by addiction. To learn more, visit http://www.HOPEShedsLight.org.
Media Contact
Laura Crossan
***@design446.com
End
Account Email Address Account Phone Number Disclaimer Report Abuse