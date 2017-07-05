News By Tag
Axiomtek Announces the Launch of its Deployment-Ready Touch Panel PC – The GOT5152T-845
The versatile GOT5152-845T is designed for applications such as self-service kiosk and smart automation and for use in shopping mall, supermarket, factory, medical & healthcare industry, and other related fields. The Intel® Braswell 15" XGA TFT LCD touch panel system can withstand temperature ranges from 0°C to 50°C and up to 2G vibration. This high quality touch panel computer comes with one RS-232 port, one RS-232/422/485 port, two USB 2.0 ports, two USB 3.0 ports, two Gigabit LAN ports (Intel® i211AT Ethernet controller), one 8-bit DIO port, one HDMI port, and one audio port (Line-out). There is also an easily accessible external switch for AT/ATX mode selection. It offers one 2.5" SATA HDD with one mSATA for additional storage expansion. Other highlights include two full-size PCI Express Mini Card slots and a built-in WLAN antenna for wireless network connectivity options and two types of power input: 24V DC power with a terminal block connector and an AC power adapter with a screw-type connector.
"This IP65-rated fanless panel system running well with WES7, Windows® 7, WE8S (64-bit), Windows® 8.1 (64-bit) and Windows® 10 provides great performance and great value for use in a variety of commercial and industrial applications,"
Some Key Features:
- 15" XGA TFT LCD display with LED backlight
- Fanless cooling system with Intel® Celeron® processor N3060 (codename: Braswell)
- WLAN module and internal antenna
- 2 Gigabit LANs, 4 USB and 2 COM ports
- Two full-size PCI Express Mini Card slots for easy expansion
- Panel mount/wall mount/desktop stand supported
- RFID supported (optional)
- IP65-rated front bezel and super lightweight
About Axiomtek Co., Ltd
Axiomtek Co., Ltd. established in 1990, is one of the world's leading designers/manufacturers of PC-based industrial computer products. From its roots as a turnkey systems integrator specializing in data acquisition and control systems, Axiomtek has mirrored the PC and IoT evolutions by shifting its focus toward the design and manufacture of PC-based industrial solutions and value-added services for different industries including, transportation, medical, industrial automation, power utilities and renewable energy, digital signage, network appliances, gaming, retail/POS/Kiosks. It has more than 60 distributor partners globally. Axiomtek offers industrial PCs, single board computers and system on modules, fanless and rugged embedded systems, intelligent transportation systems, EtherCAT Master Controllers, IoT gateway devices, touch panel computers, medical grade PCs, digital signage OPS players, industrial network and network appliances and casino gaming platforms.
Axiomtek USA headquarters is located in City of Industry, Calif. Established in 1994, the subsidiary incorporates product integration and logistics as well as a wide range of service offerings including design assistance, technical support and return merchandise assistance. Axiomtek Systems in Methuen, MA, was formed in 2012 after its acquisition. It has added its high level of expertise on COTS integration and a variety of value-added services to Axiomtek USA's comprehensive suite of capabilities. Axiomtek USA has become the premier value-added service provider for systems integration assistance and project management.
As an associate member of the Intel® Internet of Things Solutions Alliance, Axiomtek continuously develops and delivers cutting edge solutions based on the latest Intel® platforms.
