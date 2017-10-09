News By Tag
Industry News
News By Place
Country(s)
Industry News
Gather the Party Contracted by 5 Prince Publishing
Antony Soehner signs for debut book release of middle-grade novel Gather the Party for release 10/9/17
Soehner, an avid role-playing gamer, is looking to reach audiences ages 12-18 with his new books. The book is scheduled to be published in both digital and print form.
About the Book:
A tale of friends of all ages gathering around the table to play a timeless classic together and set off on the greatest adventure of their lives. Dive deep into the imagination of your inner child.
About the Author:
Raised on a healthy diet of geek and pop culture, Antony has come to share his love and appreciation for role playing games and geek culture. If it's random comic book fact, Star Wars obsession, or just the measly obscure movie reference, Antony is there!
Author contact: authorantonysoehner@
The book is scheduled for release October 9, 2017
5 Prince Publishing is an independent publisher based in Denver, Colorado, established in 2011. More information can be found on the publisher at http://www.5princebooks.com.
Contact
Bernadette Soehner, CEO
5 Prince Publishing
***@5princebooks.com
End
Account Email Address Account Phone Number Disclaimer Report Abuse