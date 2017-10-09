 
Gather the Party Contracted by 5 Prince Publishing

Antony Soehner signs for debut book release of middle-grade novel Gather the Party for release 10/9/17
 
DENVER - July 11, 2017 - PRLog -- Debut author, Antony Soehner, has contracted with 5 Prince Publishing out of Denver, Colorado to publish his debut novel GATHER THE PARTY. The young-adult novel will follow the story of friends gathering for a role-playing dice game and is the first book in a series that Soehner plans to put out.

Soehner, an avid role-playing gamer, is looking to reach audiences ages 12-18 with his new books. The book is scheduled to be published in both digital and print form.

About the Book:

A tale of friends of all ages gathering around the table to play a timeless classic together and set off on the greatest adventure of their lives. Dive deep into the imagination of your inner child.

About the Author:

Raised on a healthy diet of geek and pop culture, Antony has come to share his love and appreciation for role playing games and geek culture. If it's random comic book fact, Star Wars obsession, or just the measly obscure movie reference, Antony is there!

Author contact: authorantonysoehner@gmail.com

The book is scheduled for release October 9, 2017

5 Prince Publishing is an independent publisher based in Denver, Colorado, established in 2011. More information can be found on the publisher at http://www.5princebooks.com.

Contact
Bernadette Soehner, CEO
5 Prince Publishing
***@5princebooks.com
End
Source:
Email:***@5princebooks.com Email Verified
