 
News By Tag
* #EngineeringGoFigure
* MA engineering
* Substation Engineering
* More Tags...
Industry News
* Engineering
* More Industries...
News By Location
* Amherst
  Massachusetts
  United States
* More Locations...

Country(s)
United States
Australia
India
Hong Kong
England
- - -
More Countries


Industry News





July 2017
MoSuSaFrThWeTu
10987654


ACEC/MA announces CHA Consulting, Inc. as 2017 winner of Bronze Engineering Excellence Awards

 
 
CHA Consulting Inc.UMass Transmission Substation
CHA Consulting Inc.UMass Transmission Substation
 
Spread the Word
Listed Under

Tags:
* #EngineeringGoFigure
* MA engineering
* Substation Engineering

Industry:
* Engineering

Location:
* Amherst - Massachusetts - US

AMHERST, Mass. - July 10, 2017 - PRLog -- The American Council of Engineering Companies of Massachusetts (ACEC/MA) has named CHA Consulting, Inc., with offices in Concord and Norwell, as a winner of a 2017 Bronze Engineering Excellence Awards for work on the University of Massachusetts-Amherst Tilson Substation project.

The 2017 Engineering Excellence Awards were announced at the recent ACEC/MA Engineering Excellence and Awards Gala with emcees Carol Gladstone, Commissioner of the Division of Capital Asset Management and Maintenance and Commissioner Leo Roy of the Department of Conservation and Recreation.

CHA Consulting, Inc. developed a transmission-level substation at the University of Massachusetts–Amherst in only 18 months. The campus's system was connected to a nearby transmission system to improve service and alleviate strain on the local utility. The $30 million initiative installed a new substation with two independent power distribution centers and extended transmission lines to serve it. The project was made as invisible as possible by siting the substation in a remote corner of campus and performing the cut-over during off hours.

Technically and economically disconnecting the campus has enhanced reliability, strengthened resiliency and unburdened the local distribution system.

"The winning projects exemplify ingenuity and professionalism and represent the breadth of engineering's contribution to our everyday lives," said ACEC/MA President Mark S. Bartlett PE, Senior Associate at Stantec, Inc. "They are outstanding examples of how engineers connect communities, provide safe and reliable water and energy, and make our buildings safe and efficient. The professional engineers and their colleagues at our member firms are dedicated to working on quality infrastructure, which wouldn't otherwise exist. These outstanding projects are but a few examples of the quality work designed by Massachusetts engineering firms."

About ACEC/MA
The American Council of Engineering Companies of Massachusetts (ACEC/MA) is the business association of the Massachusetts engineering industry, representing over 120 independent engineering companies engaged in the development of transportation, environmental, industrial, and other infrastructure. Founded in 1960 and headquartered in Boston, MA, ACEC/MA is a member organization of the American Council of Engineering Companies (ACEC) based in Washington, DC.  ACEC is a national federation of 51 state and regional organizations. For more information on ACEC/MA, visit their website at www.acecma.org. ACEC/MA is undertaking an awareness campaign to educate the public on the many contributions engineers make (or the engineering innovations) in everyday life through their hash tag #EngineeringGoFigure. To Follow us on Twitter:  @ACECMA
End
Source:ACEC/MA
Email:***@prfirst.com Email Verified
Tags:#EngineeringGoFigure, MA engineering, Substation Engineering
Industry:Engineering
Location:Amherst - Massachusetts - United States
Account Email Address Verified     Account Phone Number Verified     Disclaimer     Report Abuse
PR First News
Trending
Daily News
Weekly News

Daily News
Weekly News
PTC News

Jul 10, 2017 News



Like PRLog?
9K2K1K
Click to Share