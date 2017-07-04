News By Tag
How do you build a chatbot? iAdvize launches Bot Builder for retailers
iAdvize, a European leader in online customer service, has today launched a chatbot builder for omnichannel and pure play retailers. The Bot Builder allows businesses to create their own branded chatbots to automate part of their customer service.
The Bot Builder enables unlimited volumes of chatbots to be created by the user and these bots can be dedicated to a certain type of customer, segmented by language, product type, or common problem.
The software allows businesses to create conversation branches by including text, web links, multiple choice questions, open questions and transfers to customer service agents that are available.
By using the 'Bot Editor' retailers can create conversation branches by adding text, multiple choice questions, open questions, the opening of web links and transfers to agents. Customer service agents can then provide the best possible experience as chatbots collect key information about the customers and qualify their queries. This way, agents can concentrate on interactions which require their expertise and customer engagement skills.
Performance can also be measured through this tool with key indicators, such as; customer satisfaction rate, conversion rate, lead generation, time saved by the customer service team, highlighting the return on investment and benefits of automation.
Julien Hervouët, CEO of iAdvize: commented: "20% of all conversations businesses have with their customers can be fully automated and only half of these (50%) will require the intervention of a human agent. In total, less than a third (30%) of all online conversations will need to be handled solely by human agents, dramatically increasing their time to provide better personalisation and customer service by tackling the most complex issues".
Hervouët continued: "Chatbots are the perfect way to handle frequently asked questions with low-added value. Human agents must intervene when there are more complex queries and where technical expertise and emotive responses are required. This ensures that the best possible customer service is delivered and online shoppers are left satisfied with a positive experience."
To find out more about iAdvize's Bot Builder visit: http://landing.iadvize.com/
