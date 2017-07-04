News By Tag
Leading Law Firm Awards 2017 Humanitarian Scholarship To Outstanding High School Senior
According to the law firm of Davis Levin Livingston, Grace Yatsko demonstrates a profound commitment to making a positive difference in Hawaii.
"It is a true honor to recognize this young lady. It's clear that she loves the community she lives in and goes above and beyond to make a difference in the lives of people she encounters,"
Described as a graceful leader by her peers, contributing to the community comes second nature for her. She has participated in numerous fundraising events that have generated thousands of dollars for the American Cancer Society's "Relay for Life." She has also served food at Thanksgiving community luncheons to those less fortunate and helped to keep our beaches clean. Following the 2015 burglary of Friendship House, a rehabilitation program, Grace organized a fundraising effort that more than doubled the amount of money stolen. Her story of giving back made the front page of the local newspaper.
"When you volunteer, you help change the world. It may not seem like you are, but even a small gesture can go a long way," Grace stated. "It inspires others. Volunteering may seem like hard work, but hard work pays off. It's just a great feeling when you can help others and see what it has accomplished."
Grace is also passionate about educating today's youth. From volunteering at the Kapaa Elementary School's after school program, serving as a Sunday school teacher, teaching first grade students every morning at Kapaa High School, to volunteering and now working at All Saints Pre-School, Grace has found her true calling.
A member of the National Honor Society, Grace will attend Western Washington University in Bellingham, Washington in the fall. She will pursue a degree in English with a concentration in education. Ever since she was a little girl, Grace says she has wanted to be a teacher.
"Teachers have such an influence on children and I want to be a positive inspiration for students. I want to educate students to respect each other and their community," expressed Grace. "I also want to help students believe they can get into college and achieve their professional ambitions."
Through the Hawaii High School Humanitarian Scholarship, Grace will receive a one-time grant of $5,000, payable towards college tuition in a check made out to the college or university of their choice. To learn more about the scholarship, click here (https://www.davislevin.com/
ABOUT THE LAW FIRM OF DAVIS LEVEN LIVINGSTON: Led by Attorneys Mark Davis, Stanley Levin (retired), and Michael Livingston –the firm has long focused on making Hawaii a better place. The law firm has been at the forefront of battles for civil rights, social justice, accountability, and equality.In addition to the law firm's work within the judicial system, Davis Levin Livingston established the Davis Levin Livingston Charitable Foundation, which helps to fund legal education and other projects designed to preserve and improve the civil justice system, as well as such local nonprofits as Hawaii Public Radio, the LEAP program, the Fund for Civil Justice, and the Davis Levin First Amendment Conference. To learn more about the firm, visit www.davislevin.com.
