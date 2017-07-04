 
RevoPay Integrates Masterpass by Mastercard® to Make Payments Easier

 
 
VENICE, Calif. - July 10, 2017 - PRLog -- RevoPay, a leading developer of industry-focused payments software, today announces a collaboration with Mastercard to integrate Masterpass into all RevoPay payment portals. The integration will make the payment experience easier and faster for the thousands of people who use RevoPay daily to ensure their most important bills are paid.

With a focus on empowering the conversion from paper checks to ePayments in large emerging markets, the RevoPay platform allows properties, schools, non-profits and businesses to be paid online in an easy and convenient way. By adding Masterpass, RevoPay continues its mission to change how payments are made.

Masterpass is a digital payment service from Mastercard that stores all card details, shipping information, and payment preferences in one convenient, secure place. Masterpass makes payments easier than ever, and leverages the most advanced methods of security available today. For more information on Masterpass, visit www.masterpass.com.

"RevoPay's core mission is to reduce the friction associated with making paper payments by making it quick, easy, and safe to pay online while eliminating paper checks," commented Mike Corbera, CEO of RevoPay. "Masterpass is a key part of achieving that mission by making it simpler and more secure for our customers to make payments, whether it's their rent, HOA dues, tuition, utility bills, insurance or other important payments. We are excited about our relationship with Mastercard and their continued innovation to drive further utilization of electronic payments throughout the world."

About RevoPay

Headquartered in Venice Beach, CA, RevoPay is an award-winning developer of industry-focused, comprehensive ePayments software platforms serving the property management, business invoicing, education, non-profit, healthcare and municipality markets. RevoPay's goal is to eliminate manual processing and make electronic payments simple and powerful – resulting in lower operating expenses and faster cash flow for customers. Learn more about RevoPay at http://www.revopay.com.

For more information, please contact: SJ Hosin, SVP of Client Services Office: 310.593.4833 | Email: SJHosin@revopay.com

