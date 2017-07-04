News By Tag
Season Finale Love That Dress!9 Collection Event Held in River District
Donations, Fort Myers Infiniti Car Raffle and More to Benefit PACE Center for Girls of Lee County
The evening will begin with a Sip & Shop at the Goodwill Boutique on First, including complimentary drinks and appetizers, unique raffle prizes from River District merchants and fabulous fashion finds that only the Boutique on First can offer. Afterward, guests are invited to continue the fun at Red Door Photography's studio with exciting auction and raffle prizes, event photo booth and complimentary refreshments provided by the River District's finest purveyors. The grand raffle prize – a fully stocked 36-bottle Danby Wine Cooler – will be drawn at Red Door Photography. Tickets are $10 and the winner will not need to be present to win.
Admission to the event is $15 per person or $10 per person with the donation of new or "gently loved" dresses, shoes, accessories, and/or handbags. For details and to purchase tickets, visit www.lovethatdress.org or text "LTDPACEEvents"
Also available are raffle tickets to win a 2-year lease on a luxurious 2018 Infiniti QX30 donated by Fort Myers Infiniti. Only 150 tickets are available for $100 each, which will benefit PACE Center for Girls of Lee County. The winner of the car raffle will be announced at 6:00 p.m. during the main Love That Dress!9 event on August 23, 2017, at the Embassy Suites, Estero located at 10450 Corkscrew Commons Drive. Tickets for the raffle can be purchased by calling Development Manager Allyson Ross at 239-470-7548. Additional information on the raffle and a copy of the official rules and regulations can be found at www.pacecenter.org/
This year's goal is to generate an inventory of more than 4,000 dresses and raise $125,000. All proceeds generated by the Love That Dress! events benefit PACE Center for Girls of Lee County.
Anyone interested in participating in a collection event in support of Love That Dress!9 may contact Allyson Ross, development manager of special projects for PACE Lee, at Allyson.Ross@
