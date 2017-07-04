 
July 2017
Lasercare Eye Center Offers Latest Laser Vision Correction Technology

Lasercare Eye Center Acquires ZEISS VisuMax Femtosecond Laser for Correction of Myopia with ReLEx SMILE Procedure
 
 
IRVING, Texas - July 10, 2017 - PRLog -- Lasercare Eye Center announced today that it has acquired a ZEISS VisuMax® femtosecond laser and will be the first LASIK Eye Surgery Center in the Dallas Fort Worth Metroplex to offer ReLEx® SMILE minimally-invasive laser vision correction.  With over 750,000 procedures performed worldwide year to date, ReLEx SMILE is a proven procedure for treatment of myopia or nearsightedness.  Only recently, however, was this revolutionary procedure FDA approved to be performed in the U.S.

ReLEx SMILE is the first minimally-invasive laser vision correction procedure available anywhere in the world.  This revolutionary procedure developed by ZEISS utilizes the VisuMax femtosecond laser to create a thin, contact-lens-shaped layer just beneath the surface of the eye and then a small opening through which that layer is removed, correcting the patient's vision. With this new treatment option, Lasercare Eye Center now can now offer its patients access to the newest, most advanced refractive laser vision correction technology currently available.

Lasercare Eye Center was founded in 2000 by Sidney Gicheru MD who has had a long and distinguished career and is an active member in the Ophthalmology community.  He has held many leadership positions including the Texas Ophthalmological Association(Past President) and is currently on the FDA Dermatologic and Ophthalmic Drugs Advisory Committee.

With the acquisition of the VisuMax femtosecond laser, the only laser that can currently perform the ReLEx SMILE procedure,  Lasercare Eye Center brings this exciting new treatment option to the Dallas Fort Worth Metroplex (http://www.dfweyes.com/laser-vision-correction-dallas/smi...).

*FDA Approved Indications for Use:

Reduction or elimination of myopia -1.00 D to -8.00 D, with ≤ -0.50 D cylinder and MRSE -8.25 D in the eye to be treated in patients who are 22 years of age or older with documentation of stable manifest refraction over the past year.

About Lasercare Eye Center

Our Focus: The first priority of our doctors and staff is providing great personalized care for our patients. We aim to be affordable and offer financing for LASIK and Cataract surgery. You can choose between 0% interest or super low payments.

Technology Leaders: Our founder, Sidney Gicheru, M.D., is a former Electrical Engineer. Since 2000, we aimed to be the leader in the latest Vision Correction surgery technology to DFW:

• LASIK: The first DFW private practice to bring iDesign Custom LASIK.
• SMILE Vision Correction: First in DFW with Zeiss Relex SMILE Visumax.
• True Laser Cataract surgery: One of the first private practices in DFW with its own Lensx Femtosecond Laser.
• The Latest Lens implants: Offering ReSTOR 3.0 and 2.5 multifocal lens implants to correct vision near and far.
• SmartVision: Offering ORA SmartVision, a novel way to measure and re-confirm lens implant prescription in the Operating room for your safety.

Reputation: Bill Boothe, M.D. was one of the busiest LASIK surgeons in the world (click here). He did over 150,000 LASIK procedures. When he retired, he could have chosen to leave his legacy with any doctor or practice in DFW. He chose Dr. Gicheru and Laser Care Eye Center.

Total Eye Care: In addition to Vision Correction with LASIK and Cataract surgery, we specialize in General Ophthalmology. Whether you need a complete Eye exam, Contact lens exam or have Diabetes, Glaucoma, Macular Degeneration or Dry Eyes, we have the right specialist for you.


