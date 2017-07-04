 
Amazing Tree Service Offers Tree Safety Inspections For New Jersey Homes And Businesses

Service Will Help to Prevent Tree Accidents Which Cause Over 100 Deaths and Extensive Property Damage Every Year in the USA
 
 
DOVER, N.J. - July 10, 2017 - PRLog -- Amazing Tree Service of Dover, N.J. is offering its clients tree safety inspections to protect its residential and commercial clients from hazardous tree falls. Tree accidents causes severe property damage and claims the lives of over 100 Americans every year.  As a company that specializes in tree removal, Amazing Tree Service understands which trees are at risk to fall and can help businesses and home owners to remove problem trees before they become a threat to people and property.

Tree collapses are a common cause of accidental death, claiming over 100 American lives every year. In addition to the human cost, tree collapses can cause accidents that can destroy cars, homes, and other kinds of property. Tree falls can also cause legal problems for property owners and their neighbors, should the tree fall across property lines. New Jersey is no stranger to harmful and costly tree accidents. On Mother's Day, a Passaic, N.J. man was killed when a strong wind uprooted a tree. In March, a woman in Mahwah was critically injured when a tree fell onto her car.

As part of its tree pruning and removal services, Amazing Tree Service of Dover, N.J. inspects customers' homes and properties for tree safety. "Not enough people are taking the necessary precautions to keep their homes and properties safe from unhealthy trees," said Mauricio Fallas, Owner of Amazing Tree Service. "Our job isn't just about keeping trees beautiful, it's about keeping people safe," he said. "It's a responsibility we take very seriously."

Over its many years of experience, Amazing Tree Service has helped many customers feel safer and more at peace with their homes and properties. They currently hold a rating of 4.8 out of 5 on Google Reviews. One Reviewer, Tim Carlucci, wrote:

Extremely happy with this very professional company. They did everything they said at a very fair price. I had a very difficult tree that was damaged and leaning over my neighbor's pool. I had them come on Friday evening for the estimate and by Saturday evening the job was complete. I asked them to do a total of seven trees. They brought in all the right equipment with very skilled workers and completed job with what looked like ease. (It wasn't) I was very impressed. I recommend them to anyone who wants the job done right at a fair price.

###

Amazing Tree Services is dedicated to providing our customers with the most efficient and affordable tree services in New Jersey (http://atreeservicenj.com/tree-services.html). We are a fully insured and guaranteed tree company in NJ operating in many towns and counties of Northern New Jersey. We specialize in tree services in Passaic County (http://atreeservicenj.com/tree-services-passaic-county-nj...), tree services in Morris County (http://atreeservicenj.com/tree-services-morris-county-nj.asp), and tree services in Essex County, NJ (http://atreeservicenj.com/tree-services-essex-county-nj.asp).

