Desirable New Homes in Diamond Bar

 
 
Lennar's South Pointe offers beautiful new homes in desirable Diamond Bar.
Lennar's South Pointe offers beautiful new homes in desirable Diamond Bar.
 
DIAMOND BAR, Calif. - July 10, 2017 - PRLog -- Lennar's South Pointe community is a collection of single-family detached condominiums now open and selling, offering a fantastic opportunity to live in a gated community within a thriving school district. Set in Diamond Bar, this community also enjoys a convenient location at the junction of three major Southern California counties: Los Angeles, Orange County and Inland Empire.

"We're thrilled to be bringing modern beautiful homes to this desirable location," said Janet Price, Marketing Manager for Lennar California Coastal. "Plus, these homes come with an elevated level of standard features through our Everything's Included® program, giving new Lennar homes at South Pointe great added value."

Lennar offers four distinct floorplans at South Pointe, ranging in size from approximately 3,090 to 3,858 square feet with up to five bedrooms. Prices for this community start in the mid $1 millions, and each of these beautiful floorplans feature upscale design details such as gourmet kitchens, huge walk-in closets, bonus rooms, third floor decks and fantastic views from most homesites.

Thanks to Lennar's Everything's Included® program, homebuyers no longer have to compromise on the features they love — because they are all included. Lennar's Everything's Included® program puts top-of-the-line features into every home they build as standard, such as upgraded cabinetry with soft-close hinges, granite-slab kitchen countertops, stainless-steel appliances, highly-appointed finishes and more.

Residents enjoy the privacy and security of living in a gated community as well as being close to shops, restaurants, entertainment and recreation. Children will attend schools in the Walnut Valley Unified School District, which has been recognized for having California Distinguished and National Blue Ribbon Schools.

Lennar's South Pointe is located at Larkstone Drive and Dab Court in Diamond Bar. For more information on these homes and others across the greater Los Angeles area, visit www.lennar.com/la or call (888) 220-5502.

  With hundreds of communities nationwide and homes designed for first-time, move-up and luxury homebuyers, Lennar has grown to become one of the nation's leading and most respected homebuilders. Lennar has a longstanding history of building homes of enduring quality in only the most well planned and desirable locations throughout the country.

Media Contact
Valerie Sheets
valerie.sheets@lennar.com
Click to Share