Sun Acquisitions has been engaged to sell a home services telemarketing firm

Tabitha David

Tabitha David

-- Sun Acquisitions announced today that it has been engaged to sell a telemarketing business in the Chicagoland Area that provides home cleaning services. The Business is active in four states.The Business telemarkets to residential consumers for services such as gutter cleaning, pressure washing, carpet cleaning and air duct cleaning. There are several industry subcontractors in place that provide these services. The business has a steady stream of revenue as many customers are repeat customers that come back for other services.A new owner would be able to grow the business implementing a marketing plan and targeting both residential and commercial clients in other states. Additionally, a new owner would be able to cut costs by investing in a lead generating software.Sun Acquisitions will manage the entire engagement to ensure a successful transaction is completed. Engaging an intermediary in the sale of a business assures business owners that they will get the best pricing and terms, the transaction will remain confidential, and most importantly, give the business owner the freedom to concentrate on his business.Sun Acquisitions is a Chicago based mergers and acquisitions firm. We work with clients that are interested in the confidential sale, acquisition or valuation of privately held middle market and main street companies. Our professionals have significant experience and knowledge to thoroughly guide clients through each stage of the sale or acquisition process. Sun Acquisitions has successfully managed and handled engagement across all industries and is recognized as a leading M&A advisory firm in the Midwest. For more information, contact us at marketing@sunacquisitions.comPhone: 773-243-1603