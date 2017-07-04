News By Tag
Enter to Win $50 Amazon Gift Card Joining Headtalker Campaign
CardsCashRewards.com set to award more than $150 in gift cards for joining and sharing its Amazing Amazon Gift Card Deals crowd speaking campaign live until July 26, 2017.
Let's face it...consumers love gift cards, and some, more than others. Amazon gift cards are universally recognized among the top five to 10 gift cards consumers crave everywhere. In rolling out The Ultimate Gift Card Marketplace and its signature gift card brand, the one thing CardsCashRewards.com looks to do is get consumers the gift cards they really want, how they want them, and most importantly, in the greatest value propositions and utility. The first of five amazing gift card bundles features a $25 Cards Cash Rewards gift card plus a $10 Amazon gift card for only $19.99 (USD), which conveys tremendous value to consumers at more than 40% savings off the suggested retail value.
To spread the word, CardsCashRewards.com takes to the Headtalker crowd-speaking platform armed with a host of incentive geared to engaged frequent platform participants and Amazon gift card enthusiasts at large.
First, the company is randomly awarding five (5) $10 Cards Cash Rewards gift cards to participants who support it's Amazing support its Amazon Gift Card Deals campaign by joining one (or more) of the Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, or Tumblr accounts to the campaign. One of those lucky $10 gift card recipients will also win a $50 Amazon gift card, as will one randomly selected supporter who retweets one of the featured posts found on the CardsCashRewards.com website at http://www.cardscashrewards.com/
"Marketing today is about fostering community around your products, services, and value propositions"
To join the Amazing Amazon Gift Card Deals Headtalker campaign, live until July 26, 2017, please visit https://headtalker.com/
. For more information about the company, please visit the website at http://CardsCashRewards.com. For real time updates and breaking news, follow CardsCashRewards.com on Facebook at http://facebook.com/
