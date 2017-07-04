 
News By Tag
* Amazon Gift Cards
* More Tags...
Industry News
* Consumer
* More Industries...
News By Place
* Los Angeles
  California
  United States
* More Locations...

Country(s)
United States
Australia
India
Hong Kong
England
- - -
More Countries


Industry News





July 2017
MoSuSaFrThWeTu
10987654


Enter to Win $50 Amazon Gift Card Joining Headtalker Campaign

CardsCashRewards.com set to award more than $150 in gift cards for joining and sharing its Amazing Amazon Gift Card Deals crowd speaking campaign live until July 26, 2017.
 
 
Amazon 50 dollar gift card
Amazon 50 dollar gift card
 
Spread the Word
Listed Under

Tag:
Amazon Gift Cards

Industry:
Consumer

Location:
Los Angeles - California - US

Subject:
Products

LOS ANGELES - July 10, 2017 - PRLog -- CardsCashRewards.com, Inc., a company that develops gift cards into digital marketing solutions for retailers, brands, and startups, today announces plans to award more than $150 in gift cards to participants in its latest Headtalker campaign entitled 'Amazing Amazon Gift Card Deals'.

Let's face it...consumers love gift cards, and some, more than others. Amazon gift cards are universally recognized among the top five to 10 gift cards consumers crave everywhere. In rolling out The Ultimate Gift Card Marketplace and its signature gift card brand, the one thing CardsCashRewards.com looks to do is get consumers the gift cards they really want, how they want them, and most importantly, in the greatest value propositions and utility. The first of five amazing gift card bundles features a $25 Cards Cash Rewards gift card plus a $10 Amazon gift card for only $19.99 (USD), which conveys tremendous value to consumers at more than 40% savings off the suggested retail value.

To spread the word, CardsCashRewards.com takes to the Headtalker crowd-speaking platform armed with a host of incentive geared to engaged frequent platform participants and Amazon gift card enthusiasts at large.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=yLLf1naevFo




-- Check this video out --

First, the company is randomly awarding five (5) $10 Cards Cash Rewards gift cards to participants who support it's Amazing support its Amazon Gift Card Deals campaign by joining one (or more) of the Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, or Tumblr accounts to the campaign. One of those lucky $10 gift card recipients will also win a $50 Amazon gift card, as will one randomly selected supporter who retweets one of the featured posts found on the CardsCashRewards.com website at http://www.cardscashrewards.com/strategic-retailer/amazing-amazon-gift-card-deals. In each instance, no purchase is required for participation.

"Marketing today is about fostering community around your products, services, and value propositions" says Jeffery Lakes, founder of CardsCashRewards.com. He continues: "No product fosters community better than gift cards, especially when their value-adding capabilities are known and put into action for the enrichment of consumers in a digital commerce marketplace."

To join the Amazing Amazon Gift Card Deals Headtalker campaign, live until July 26, 2017, please visit https://headtalker.com/campaigns/amazing-amazon-giftcard-...

. For more information about the company, please visit the website at http://CardsCashRewards.com. For real time updates and breaking news, follow CardsCashRewards.com on Facebook at http://facebook.com/cardscashrewards and on Twitter at http://twitter.com/cardscashreward.

Contact
Jeffery Lakes
***@cardscashrewards.com
End
Trending News
Top Daily News
Top Weekly News

Top Daily News
Top Weekly News
PTC News

Jul 10, 2017 News



Like PRLog?
9K2K1K
Click to Share