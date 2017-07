Travel Unity Announces Request for Proposal Process for Hosting 4th Annual Summit in 2018

Contact

Outlier PR

***@outlierpr.com Outlier PR

End

-- Travel Unity, a New York City based 501(c)(3) focused on increasing diversity in the travel space, recently announced they have opened a request for proposal (RFP) process for New York State organizations and neighborhoods interested in hosting the 4Annual Travel Unity Summit in 2018. This is to help further state-wide discussions on issues of diversity in tourism.For the past three years, the Travel Unity Summit has taken place as part of the New York Travel Festival in New York City. Now, for the first time, Travel Unity is seeking to hold the Summit in New York State, outside of NYC.Recently, the 3rd Annual Travel Unity Summit, in partnership with NYU's Jonathan M. Tisch Center for Hospitality & Tourism, took place Friday, April 21, 2017 at NYU Woolworth Building, as part of the 5th Annual New York Travel Festival.Topics of the day included, Diversity in NYS Tourism, Developing International Appeal and Marketing in a Diverse World. Among the speakers were Pavel Konoplenko, CEO and Co-Founder of Spoiled Media, Markly Wilson, Director of International Marketing for New York State's Division of Tourism and Genna Gold, Yelp for Business Owners guru in NYC.In addition to its conference, Travel Unity is also known for its programs working with local community organizations to teach young people about how travel can be a part of their lives as an activity or a career choice."Part of Travel Unity's goals in the medium-term are to increase connections between Upstate and Downstate New York. After mainly focusing on issues around tourism in New York City for the past three years, we are excited to work with new partners to bring discussions around diversity in the travel space out into other parts of New York State," says Travel Unity's Executive Director, Roni Weiss.For more information on Travel Unity http://bit.ly/ 2u5YbYS Link to RFP http://bitly.com/ TUS2018RFP Proposals are due July 31stTravel Unity works with local organizations to further its mission of bringing under-represented groups into travel and tourism. Our focus extends from the highly specific (helping individuals realize that travel can be a part of their lives and a potential career path) to effecting broad-based change (working with institutions to increase diversity across the travel industry and assisting destinations to improve the economic livelihood of their residents).Travel Unity works with community organizations to organize local and regional trips for those who normally wouldn't have organized travel opportunities. Travel Unity Excursions are only currently operated in New York City and New York State.