Entrepreneur Moms Success Stories

Entrepreneur Moms Tampa

-- Every mom entrepreneur has a different story. Success comes in differents sizes and shapes and in different forms. Founder of Entrepreneur Moms Club, Karla Campos, says that one of the goals of her group is to display the different faces of success. There are many roads to success and the stories can change lives.In a world where people are used to hearing "You can't do it", Karla wants people to know yes they can. These mom entrepreneurs and their stories are the proof. Mom entrepreneurs can help each other grow and succeed while making money to maintain their families. Sometimes all it takes is an idea and a supportive environment.The July event features successful moms:- A student loan expert, debt management specialist, and three time author. She is the owner of Degrees of Success which was named the Best of Tampa for Debt Management in 2013. In 2014 she was nominated for Woman of the Year. 2015 Degrees of Success was the finalist for Best in Biz, Grassroots Marketing. She has been working in the student loan industry since 2005 including consolidation processes, loan disbursements and loan management consulting."It's better to have a short life that is full of what you like doing, than a long life spent in a miserable way." Alan Watts- Nichole, Editor-in-Chief of Mommy Needs a Bottle is a 30- something wine enthusiast that resides in Tampa, FL; with a passion for family traditions, traveling, cooking, fashion, and tattoos. She always finds a way to keep the Mom lifestyle anything but boring with a new adventure around each corner. Nichole has a colorful background in marketing, public relations, copywriting, and sales."Who says my dreams have to just stay my dreams?" Ariel, The Little Mermaid.- Program Coordinator for the Women's Business Centre. After volunteering for a local non-profit, she discovered a passion for making a difference. She has a determination to help women achieve their entrepreneurial dreams and succeed in life. A native of Carolina, Puerto Rico, she is bilingual (Spanish) and currently resides in Tampa, Florida with her 18 year old daughter and fur baby, Chica. http://facebook.com/TheCentreFloridaThe event will take place at the Microsoft Store International Plaza on 7/13/17 at 6:30 PM.Event information can be found:https://www.facebook.com/events/199596187237371/