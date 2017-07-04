News By Tag
DTS CEO, Clayton Hart selected as panelist for the Cloud Service Community Roadshow NYC Event
At this half-day event, you'll hear from seasoned partners who are local experts in building and sustaining cloud services businesses. Our speakers will cover key issues they, and many others, have faced at some point in the growth of their business. You'll be amidst CEOs of over 40 companies sharing experiences from building a cloud business and collaborating to help all participants grow their respective businesses.
Along with excellent networking opportunities, the event is accompanied by a fabulous dinner and cocktails. Attendance is free and registration for each city is open several weeks prior to the event, so please do not hesitate to contact us so we can answer any questions you may have. For more information or to attend the event visit; http://cloudservicescommunity.net/
Contact
Ann Ingle
***@dtstech.net
