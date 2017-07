DTS CEO, Clayton Hart selected as panelist for the Cloud Service Community Roadshow NYC Event

Contact

Ann Ingle

***@dtstech.net Ann Ingle

End

-- DTS CEO, Clayton Hart selected as panelist for the Cloud Service Community Roadshow. Join us Thursday, July 20, 2017 3:00 PM – 9:00 PM EST at the Angus Club Steakhouse 135 East 55th Street NY, NY 10022 and listen to Clayton Hart respond to audience questions regarding the cloud industry, trends and current sales tactics. Are you trying to overcome hurdles with your cloud services business? The Cloud Services Community can give you the boost you need!At this half-day event, you'll hear from seasoned partners who are local experts in building and sustaining cloud services businesses. Our speakers will cover key issues they, and many others, have faced at some point in the growth of their business. You'll be amidst CEOs of over 40 companies sharing experiences from building a cloud business and collaborating to help all participants grow their respective businesses.Along with excellent networking opportunities, the event is accompanied by a fabulous dinner and cocktails. Attendance is free and registration for each city is open several weeks prior to the event, so please do not hesitate to contact us so we can answer any questions you may have. For more information or to attend the event visit; http://cloudservicescommunity.net/ nyc-cloud-agenda