i-payout Announces $2,500 Fee Waiver on Newly Launched Website

Media Contact

866-218-4668 ext 8013

mike@i-payout.com 866-218-4668 ext 8013

End

--I-payout, a fast-growing Florida-based software company that facilitates global payments in over 150 countries and provides related payment management services, has just concluded a make-over and re-launch of its website, i-payout.comThe look of i-payout's site is a major departure from the online presence that characterizes competitors in their space.said Eddie Gonzalez, President and C.E.O. at i-payout. Gonzalez continued,In a break from common practice in the global payment management space, the Company is providing a $2,500 fee waiver for prospective new clients. i-payout will waive its customary systems integration fee if a prospect takes a demo tour of the company's user-friendly Management Console and eWallet during the month of July – and comes on board by the end of 2017. i-payout's C.O.O., Natalia Yenatska, is confident that waiving the customary integration fee will induce prospects to take a demo tour.said Ms. Yenatska.In the coming month, i-payout's website will be equipped with a video library of tutorials. It will be in place to insure that clients recognize and know how to use the powerful tools that i-payout's software platform provides.For further information visit the Company's website at www.i-payout.com . For inquiries write to media@i-payout.com or call (866) 218-4668