M Design Village Acquires BK Home Furniture BK Home Furniture SOMERSET, N.J. - July 10, 2017 - PRLog -- M Design Village, LLC a rapidly growing baby furniture manufacturer and distributor based in New Jersey has chosen to expand into the adult bedroom, dining and youth markets. To expand as rapidly as possible it has acquired BK Home Furniture, a well-established company in the adult furniture market and has partnered with its owner William Kemp. William Kemp will become the President of this new Furniture Division of M Design Village. This new relationship will take advantage of furniture design and manufacturing capabilities of M Design Village and experience of William Kemp. The goal of this new division will be to produce new design concepts that are price competitive and tap into new directions relating to today's changing consumer. Munir Hussain of M Design Village and William Kemp bring extensive manufacturing and marketing knowledge to this new endeavor.



Kemp stated, "I am extremely excited about this new partnership with Munir. This will allow us to tap into each other's strengths to produce a better product at very competitive prices." Kemp added, "Going forward, we will use this new affiliation to produce furniture under the BK Home Furniture brand name taking advantage of new value opportunities created by joining M Design Village."



Munir Hussain, the Chief Executive Officer / Chief Designer of M Design Village has been the leading designer in the baby furniture market for many years. Over the last 15 years, Hussain has developed several exclusive and successful baby furniture brands for retail stores such as Toys R US/Babies R US, Bed Bath & Beyond/Buy Buy Baby, Burlington Industries/Baby Depot and several specialty stores nationwide.



Hussain stated, "We look forward to our launch into the adult, dining and youth furniture market with William Kemp. We plan to show at least 12 newly designed furniture groups at the October High Point Market (10/14-18)." Hussain added, "This is a very exciting time in our growth and we plan to bring not only innovative product but also new ideas in merchandising to reach today's changing consumer. We are excited to take advantage of our solid manufacturing relationships which will facilitate exciting new product at strong values."



