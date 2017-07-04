Country(s)
M Design Village Acquires BK Home Furniture
Kemp stated, "I am extremely excited about this new partnership with Munir. This will allow us to tap into each other's strengths to produce a better product at very competitive prices." Kemp added, "Going forward, we will use this new affiliation to produce furniture under the BK Home Furniture brand name taking advantage of new value opportunities created by joining M Design Village."
Munir Hussain, the Chief Executive Officer / Chief Designer of M Design Village has been the leading designer in the baby furniture market for many years. Over the last 15 years, Hussain has developed several exclusive and successful baby furniture brands for retail stores such as Toys R US/Babies R US, Bed Bath & Beyond/Buy Buy Baby, Burlington Industries/Baby Depot and several specialty stores nationwide.
Hussain stated, "We look forward to our launch into the adult, dining and youth furniture market with William Kemp. We plan to show at least 12 newly designed furniture groups at the October High Point Market (10/14-18)."
High Point October Furniture Market October 14-18, 2017
BK Home Furniture 212 East Green Drive Suite 403 High Point, NC 27262
More information on the companies can be found at MDesignVillage.com and BKHomeFurniture.com.
Media Contact
M Design Village
Somerset, NJ 08873
732-584-6037
info@mdesignvillage.com
