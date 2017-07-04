News By Tag
'Escape the Wild West' is back for the 2017 Calgary Stampede!
The Locked Room provides "teaser escape room experience" with mobile trailer at the 2017 Calgary Stampede in the BMO Centre July 7th to 16th, 2017
The Locked Room's Stampede experience will take teams of 3-6 players, who will have up to 10 minutes to escape a time-traveling western themed room. The room takes place within a 10' x 40' trailer.
"Creating a mobile locked room experience had been a goal of ours for a long time, and it is now taking on a life of its own with clients now ordering custom escape trailers for corporate marketing." says Kyle Fitzgerald, Co-Founder of The Locked Room. "We are excited to be working with the Calgary Stampede for a second year in a row to bring an immersive escape room experience to the Stampede grounds."
The Locked Room's 'Escape the Wild West' is located in the BMO Centre, near the main entrance (see map on next page for exact location). The experience will be approximately 15 minutes long, with 10 minutes in the room to escape, a short briefing and debriefing session. Admission is $30.00 per team, and teams are made up of 3-6 players.
"It's going to be a great option for people looking for a break from the sun, or rain (knock on wood)." says Fitzgerald. "We're excited to bring an immersive experience and be a part of the 'Greatest Outdoor Show on Earth'!"
Escape rooms are team-building activities where small groups, usually ranging from 2 to 10 people, must work together to solve puzzles and work through a themed scenario and escape the room within an allotted time frame. Fitzgerald, along with Adil Hooda and Edwin Tsui, opened the original The Locked Room location in March 2015 after a successful trial run in late 2014. They recently opened their 13th escape adventure, an alien themed room: 'Hangar 403'.
For more information about The Locked Room, visit www.thelockedroom.ca.
Contact
Adil Hooda, Co-Founder & Managing Partner
The Locked Room Ltd.
***@thelockedroom.ca
