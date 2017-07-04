News By Tag
Doral Chamber of Commerce Welcomes Balambico LLC as a Gold Member
"On behalf of everyone at the Doral Chamber of Commerce, we extend our warmest welcome to Balambico LLC!" says Manny Sarmiento, President & CEO of the Doral Chamber of Commerce.
About Balambico LLC
At BALAMBICO our aim is to provide the highest level of web design in the industry. They believe that quality websites speak for themselves and will help you attract your target customers for your brand.
They understand the business of designing websites and have grown into a small but successful company. Their purpose is to help integrate technology into your business as a useful tool to help your business grow. As a result, their websites are exceptionally geared to meet the online needs of your business.
About the Doral Chamber of Commerce
The Doral Chamber of Commerce is a 501 (c)(6) non-profit, community professional service organization, founded in January 2008 by Manny Sarmiento and Carmen Lopez. The Chamber's focus since its founding has always been to educate its members with seminars, workshops, networking and other educational events becoming "Your Marketing Right Hand".
The Doral Chamber of Commerce was created to meet the needs of a thriving business community of small to medium sized companies in Doral and surrounding areas that needed assistance and support in growing their business. After examining their member's needs and the current economic environment, we have found that the new "e-World", Internet communities, online social relationships and education via the web are the "new" and best ways to market your business. We provide our members and the business community in general, with networking and educational opportunities in traditional learning and online environments that together enhance the operational, marketing, and business development skills needed for success in today's business world.
Contact Balambico LLC
patrick@balambico.com
www.balambico.com
Contact
Doral Chamber of Commerce
***@nmx2.com
