News By Tag
Industry News
News By Place
Country(s)
Industry News
Libman Education Announces CCS Prep for Coders or CDI Specialists
Authored by nationally recognized CCS expert Mary Beth York, CCS, CCS-P, CIC
The courses combine online lectures, presentations, and practice exams with weekly live instructor-led virtual class sessions to provide a thorough review of the materials covered on the ICD-10-based CCS exam. The courses include individual mentoring and coaching with proven test-taking strategies that have helped hundreds to achieve CCS success.
The CCS credential is considered a "mastery" level certification for those with a thorough understanding of hospital inpatient and outpatient coding with hands-on hospital coding experience. The exam is known to be difficult: AHIMA reports an average 50% pass rate for those attempting the exam for the first time.
Mary Beth York, CCS, CCS-P, CIC, teacher of the courses, said, "We are gratified that our CCS Exam Prep continues to be an effective method of preparation for the exam. The CCS Exam Prep course is not magic — students have to do a great deal of preparation and study in order to be successful on the CCS coding credential exam — but the course provides the necessary structure and expert guidance to this significant exam preparation effort."
On the CCS for CDI course in particular, Mary Beth noted that the CCS "can bridge the gap between CDI and coding," adding, "CDI Specialists ensure the provider's clinical documentation completely and accurately reflects services provided, translating into accurate coding. CDI Specialists who earn their CCS can maximize this role, as the CCS is the 'gold standard' of facility coding. This means that a CDI Specialist with a CCS demonstrates increased value to their facility's revenue cycle."
This year, the CCS Exam Prep and CCS for CDI courses have an earlier start to accommodate a longer class schedule. Courses begin August 25/26 and students will finish classes before the holidays.
To learn more or apply for the CCS Exam Prep, visit https://www.libmaneducation.com/
To learn more or apply for CCS for CDI, visit https://www.libmaneducation.com/
ABOUT LIBMAN EDUCATION
Libman Education Inc. is a leading provider of training for the healthcare workforce. Libman Education offers self-paced online courses designed and developed by leading industry experts in Health Information Management (HIM) and Medical Record Coding. Courseware is designed for individuals as well as health care providers and institutions, public and private workforce development training programs, and professional and volunteer associations interested in preparing their employees and members for the challenges facing the HIM workforce.
http://www.libmaneducation.com
Contact
Stephen Halbrook
***@libmaneducation.com
End
Account Email Address Account Phone Number Disclaimer Report Abuse