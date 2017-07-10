Houston Firm Provides Equity Investment to Local Manufacturing Company

Texas Manufacturer secures large capital investment for business expansion.

-- Athens Capital Lending LLC ("Athens Capital" or the "Company") today announced the approval of a large equity investment in a Texas light manufacturing company, to fund the acquisition of one of their wholesalers in the Houston area.Joe Ayala, Athens Capital's Managing Principal, commented, "We are pleased to have been selected by this client as their preferred business partner when it comes to financing their business expansion. This commitment exemplifies our distinctive capability in working with manufacturing businesses. As owners of a financial firm specialized in funding and selling manufacturing companies, we understand the client's needs in this space."Athens Capital is a Houston-based, leading financial and business brokerage company that specializes in Texas Manufacturing. Athens has a number of investors interested in funding and acquiring manufacturing businesses in Texas. For more details, please visit: http://www.athenscapitallending.comThis press release includes certain statements that fall within the definition of "forward-looking statements" under the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Any such statements are subject to risks and uncertainties, including overall economic and market conditions, federal, state and local government funding, competitors' and customers' actions, which could cause actual results to differ materially from those anticipated. Accordingly, such statements should be considered in light of these risks. Any prediction by the Company is only a statement of management's belief at the time the prediction is made. There can be no assurance that any prediction once made will continue thereafter to reflect management's belief, and the Company does not undertake to update publicly its predictions or to make voluntary additional disclosures of nonpublic information, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.