Tru Measure's Digital Agency Platform Releases New Reporting Suite
Ease of use and improved functionality in customizable marketing reports
A recent article on eMarketer noted analytics solutions are critical for a business' success, yet only 20 percent of analytics users surveyed are equipped with the tools and knowledge needed to make data-informed decisions. Additionally, a Q2 2017 Street Fight survey revealed proving ROI and attribution is the number one digital marketing challenge for enterprise local marketers. Tru Measure, a complete digital marketing services platform, provides the tools and knowledge needed, with an intuitive, clean navigation and improved visualization functionality to highlight important metrics. This digital agency platform closes the loop when it comes to connecting post-click engagement such as page views, phone calls, e-mails and conversions to specific paid media tactics like search engine marketing, display and social media.
"Tru Measure's dashboard and advanced tracking tools continue to provide valuable insight around campaign performance for internal ad operations teams and our advertisers"
The updated and fully responsive design:
• Lets users customize settings and labels for their company or by advertiser based on specific goals and objectives;
• Users can hide integrations and products they don't use or sell to create a clean and easy-to-use reporting page, or leave them visible and customize verbiage to increase upsell opportunity and add client-specific messaging; and
• Performance changes are clearly evaluated by green and red values, and arrows providing instant insights into performance and identifying optimization needs so partners can quickly respond to market shifts.
"It's critical to provide meaningful and accessible data that goes beyond impressions and clicks," said John Hoeft, general manager of Tru Measure. "Based on client feedback, we've created an experience for dashboard users specific to their terminology, tactics and objectives. Using their internal language, media companies and advertising agencies can better understand audience, customer engagement and actions, providing their advertisers with the full campaign story from impression to conversion."
For a demo of Tru Measure's new customizable reporting suite, and more details about how it can help better serve your organization and your advertising clients, please visit www.trumeasure.com.
# # #
About Tru Measure
Tru Measure is a digital marketing services platform that has been providing media companies and advertising agencies with guidance on audience, customer engagement and action since 2009. These insights tell the full campaign story from impression to conversion by displaying post-click analytics in a dashboard solution. A wholly-owned subsidiary of McClatchy, with offices in Raleigh, N.C., Seattle, Minneapolis and Denver, Tru Measure also offers workflow and third-party fulfillment for programmatic display, video, mobile, search and social. The easy-to-use platform is designed to streamline sales, operations, audience targeting, optimization and reporting for data-informed marketing efforts including print, online, mobile and social. Tru Measure supports a broad spectrum of North American, European and Australian companies, including McClatchy, Lee Enterprises, BH Media Group, The Washington Post and EATEL, and several advertising agencies. For more information, visit www.trumeasure.com.
