News By Tag
Industry News
News By Place
Country(s)
Industry News
Swish Gang Films' "The Cross Out 3" Premiere Screening At The Plaza Theatre
WHEN: Thursday, July 20, 2017
WHERE: Landmark Plaza Theatre- Midtown 1049 Ponce DeLeon Ave.NE, Atlanta, GA- Red carpet begins at 6:30pm. Screening begins at 7:30pm.
About "The Cross Out 3"
From Swish Gang Films, executive producers Swish Pzy, Calico Jonez and director Apar alongside Curtis Snow, director of "Snow in the Bluff" and assistant are releasing the third installment of the "Cross Out" trilogy which consists of "The Cross Out" and "The Cross Out 2". "The Cross Out" film series depicts the lives of several individuals who reside in Austin Homes Projects located in what Knoxville, TN refers to as "the gun zone" an area is known for shootings and violence. This is the backdrop for the team as they commence to take over the city through their ruthless dealings and set forth on a mission to get paid causing chaos along the way. "The Cross Over Part 3" is a continuation of the story line taking place in Atlanta and features cast members Swish PZY, Calico Jonez, Curtis Snow, Swish Frosty and many more. View "The Cross Out Part 3" trailer on YouTube and follow director Swish Pzy on social media @SwishPzy (Instagram /Twitter / Facebook).
For all media inquiries or to RSVP
tia@tiaculver.net
Media Contact
Tia Culver
7708965685
***@tiaculver.net
End
Account Email Address Account Phone Number Disclaimer Report Abuse