PMS…Also Known as the Cookie Monster and the Crazy Maker by Real Girls F.A.R.T

Real Girls F.A.R.T. is an organization that focuses on helping women of all ages overcome mental health diagnosis such as anxiety disorder, depression, perfectionism, and so on.
 
 
RealGirlsFart.com
RealGirlsFart.com
 
LOS ANGELES - July 10, 2017 - PRLog -- I think I could just post this blog with the title alone and all of you ladies could fill in your own stories. I decided to write on this because I have talked to countless women, all who say that their "time of the month" is absolutely terrible. I'm included in that group. I recently had a procedure that has helped me a ton with the physical symptoms of PMS. However, the emotional roller coaster ride that our hormones take us and everyone else on is insane. Literally!

My poor son who's only nine, by the way, and doesn't know anything about the whole "process" can even tell something is "off". First, I get really affectionate and clingy. Next, come the tears if someone says "boo" the wrong way. Last comes the full on rage and intense cravings for all things comfort. I can almost always count on gaining at least 3-5 lbs. for that time of the month. The beauty is that once its over, I will generally lose it all because my eating goes back to normal.

The best piece of advice I can give is to allow yourself room to be alone. Read more of my blogs here http://realgirlsfart.com/blog/. One of the best things I've done is kept a schedule of my cycles on a phone app. Even if I'm later or earlier it will adjust it for me for the next month.  That way, when I wake up feeling "crazy" or "different" I can step back and check my phone. I'm then able to see if this mood change is directly related to my cycle or not. If it is, I cut back on caffeine, chocolate, and basically all the things I want. I make more alone time for myself, and make sure I don't miss a workout. I also take supplements that are proven to help relieve PMS symptoms. In general, the employees at any health food store will know what to recommend.

I know the last thing you'll want to do is exercise because your energy may be low, but physical activity releases those endorphins, better known as the "feel good" hormones, which we know are low during that time. I also would suggest that you have a conversation with the man in your life to let him know this is how I'm feeling and this is why. Honesty and acknowledgment is key. One of the best conversations that my husband and I had was regarding the subject of PMS. Any opportunity to help your significant other to understand you and what you are dealing with is an important part off the relationship. It's a sign of trust and vulnerability. There's no need to be embarrassed about how you are feeling.

Unfortunately, there's no magic potion for us to drink to erase PMS, but there are steps we can take to make it better. You aren't alone and this is a part of being a beautiful woman. Be open, transparent, and willing to discuss it. It will pay off in the end and be a lot less crazy making for everyone involved.

Real Girls F.A.R.T. (F-fearless, A-authentic, R-rescuer, T-trailblazer) is an organization that strives to empower and support women. We are here to help foster healthy relationships between males and females and create an environment that continues to push us all forward. Learn more at: http://realgirlsfart.com/

