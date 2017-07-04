 
Industry News





Northwestern Mutual – Chicago Golfers Swing for a Cause

Third annual charity golf outing raises $40,000 for Alex's Lemonade Stand Foundation
 
 
CHICAGO - July 10, 2017 - PRLog -- Two rain delays didn't dampen the spirits of golfers and a team of volunteers at Northwestern Mutual – Chicago's third annual golf outing. The charitable event held at Glen Oak Country Club in Glen Ellyn raised more than $40,000 for Alex's Lemonade Stand Foundation (ALSF).

"Events like this are so important for raising awareness about childhood cancer," said Corey D. McQuade, Managing Partner.  "Knowing that cancer is the leading cause of death by disease in children under the age of 15 years old, it's imperative we fund pediatric cancer research and support services for families battling the disease."

The day featured a scramble format tournament, special contests including Beat the Managing Partner and lemonade stands all designed to raise money for ALSF.

The evening included a silent auction dinner and a special presentation from ALSF 2017 National Lemonade Days Hero Ambassadors Ruth Ciamarra and her daughter Anna.  The seven-year-old Lombard girl is fighting Acute Lymphoblastic Leukemia (ALL) Their personal story highlighted the journey of Anna's diagnosis, treatment, and now her own efforts to raise awareness and funds by hosting Lemonade Stands at her school and in her community.

Since 2012, Northwestern Mutual has raised more than $15 million and funded over 165,000 hours of research to fight childhood cancer. Through this golf outing, the firm will help fund an additional 800 hours of research.

"We're grateful to our financial professionals who played in the tournament, our generous sponsors, and associates who helped plan and volunteered the day of the event," said Amita Gupta, Marketing and Advisor Engagement Strategist, who leads the firm's childhood cancer philanthropic initiative. "These funds will help advance research into new treatments and cures for childhood cancer," she added.

The 2017 gold and silver sponsors included: Kemper Lesnick, Goldman Sachs, Morgan Stanley and Pioneer Funds.

The Northwestern Mutual – Chicago Childhood Cancer Impact Golf Committee and volunteers include: Amita Gupta, Angela Cappelluti, Kearney McTigue, Kevin Reddington, Brian Dwyer, Nikki Perryman, Doranne Christner, Liz Mraz, Christine Bouchendhomme, Devon Anthony, Molly Phalin, Jenny McQuade, Suzanna Simic, Madeleine Sherrier, Jack Wambach, Matt Ward, Kathleen Ryan, Beth Stocking and Dionna Johnson.

Beyond increasing awareness and raising funds for ALFS, Northwestern Mutual – Chicago partners with the Ronald McDonald House of Chicagoland. In 2016, through the Northwestern Mutual Foundation, the firm provided a $25,000 grant to help fund local programs and services. The firm's team members regularly volunteer at one of the five houses in Chicago providing meals and hosting family fun events. Learn more about the financial planning firm's community involvement at http://chicago.nm.com/~CommunityInvolvement.htm

Northwestern Mutual - Chicago
***@corpcommstrategies.com
