Governor Roy Cooper proclaims North Carolina Week for the Animals July 8-16, 2017!
The dynamic week will underscore community spirit throughout North Carolina as the citizens and welfare organizations join together to help and celebrate the amazing animals.
North Carolina Week for the Animals will be spotlighting humane organizations, shelters, sanctuaries, businesses, students, advocates, community leaders, decision makers and caring citizens in an action-packed, compassionate week of fun-filled activities for the animals!
A multitude of tail-wagging dog and fun-loving feline pet adoption events, summer festivals which include animal activities, free and low cost spay/neuter opportunities, feral cat resources, low cost microchipping, activities to help the horses and low cost wellness clinics to help the animals.
NC Week for the Animals celebration will spotlight over 100 events/activities. It will also include library book displays for the children, animal book donations to libraries, park events for the animals, wildlife activities, dog washes fundraisers, Bark Happy Pet Pawty, pet food/supply donations, low cost microchipping, beach coastal cleanups/awareness, veggie and vegan meetups and cooking classes, volunteer opportunities, salute to the military and much more!
Please contact us to organize an event or to include any campaign. NC Week for the Animals will build new relationships for the animals, strengthen communities and save precious lives. Visit the official website for complete contact and event information at http://www.ncanimals.org/
Animal World USA
