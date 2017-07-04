News By Tag
NVSBC Testifies Before Congress to Simplify VA Procurement Policies
The bills – H.R. 2006 H.R. 2749, H.R. 2781 and another yet unnumbered bill – specifically direct the VA to strengthen its acquisitions process. "NVSBC supports any efforts to improve the dysfunction caused by multiple levels of contracting at the VA, as well as improvements to the VA's procurement process," said Simpson. "The VA has been avoiding the Supreme Court decision on Kingdomware and we see this legislation as necessary to support Veteran-owned businesses."
Since then, the NVSBC has advocated for the VA to implement VETS First and improve procurement opportunities for veteran small business entrepreneurs engaged in or seeking to enter the Federal marketplace.
