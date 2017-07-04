News By Tag
Sunday Morning CBS Interview with Louise Penny
The World Of Mystery Author Louise Penny Interview Available Online
No fan of Louise Penny will want to miss out on seeing both of these videos.
Louise Penny's highly acclaimed, New York Times bestselling mystery series featuring Gamache has won the New Blood Dagger as well as multiple Agatha, Anthony, Dilys, and Arthur Ellis awards.
Her books are read and enjoyed throughout the world.
If you are a Louise Penny and Chief Inspector Gamache fan you will want to be sure you don't miss a single book in the series. This is why the staff at Ultimate Reading Lists have put together a little book listing the books in the best reading order with short descriptions of each story.
This book is more than just a list; it's an invitation to enjoy the series in proper order and to see the basic story outline before purchasing or reading (just in case you've already read it before).
Readers no longer have to risk missing a book or reading a story out of order. Here's the way to make sure you enjoy the Chief Inspector Gamache series to it's fullest.
The book has been written is two separate sections. The first section gives you all the books and stories, in proper order, with short summaries. The second section can be used as a checklist to keep track of your progress.
Made for Kindle Books and stories listed by publication date Each is shown with their numerical place in the series Every book and story includes a short summary
At the end of this quick reference guide is a simple checklist of all the Chief Inspector Gamache of the Sûreté du Québec books and stories. Use your Kindle highlighting feature to keep track of the stories you've read.
With links to purchase, directly from Amazon, any books you might have missed this book is a great companion guide for any Chief Inspector Gamache fan.
The book is available from Amazon by going to: http://amzn.to/
