 
News By Tag
* Louise Penny
* Penny Tv Interview
* More Tags...
Industry News
* Entertainment
* More Industries...
News By Location
* Los Angeles
  California
  United States
* More Locations...

Country(s)
United States
Australia
India
Hong Kong
England
- - -
More Countries


Industry News





July 2017
MoSuSaFrThWeTu
10987654


Sunday Morning CBS Interview with Louise Penny

The World Of Mystery Author Louise Penny Interview Available Online
 
 
New-LouisePenny-Kitty
New-LouisePenny-Kitty
 
Spread the Word
Listed Under

Tags:
* Louise Penny
* Penny Tv Interview

Industry:
* Entertainment

Location:
* Los Angeles - California - US

Subject:
* Products

LOS ANGELES - July 10, 2017 - PRLog -- In case you missed the Sunday Morning CBS show with author, Louise Penny you still have the opportunity to see this wonderful interview.  The network has published the episode on YouTube where it's listed along with a "web extra" where Ms. Penny discusses the creation of her famous character, Chief Inspector Gamache'.

No fan of Louise Penny will want to miss out on seeing both of these videos.

Louise Penny's highly acclaimed, New York Times bestselling mystery series featuring Gamache has won the New Blood Dagger as well as multiple Agatha, Anthony, Dilys, and Arthur Ellis awards.

Her books are read and enjoyed throughout the world.

If you are a Louise Penny and Chief Inspector Gamache fan you will want to be sure you don't miss a single book in the series.  This is why the staff at Ultimate Reading Lists have put together a little book listing the books in the best reading order with short descriptions of each story.

This book is more than just a list; it's an invitation to enjoy the series in proper order and to see the basic story outline before purchasing or reading (just in case you've already read it before).

Readers no longer have to risk missing a book or reading a story out of order.  Here's the way to make sure you enjoy the Chief Inspector Gamache series to it's fullest.

The book has been written is two separate sections.  The first section gives you all the books and stories, in proper order, with short summaries. The second section can be used as a checklist to keep track of your progress.

Made for Kindle Books and stories listed by publication date Each is shown with their numerical place in the series Every book and story includes a short summary

At the end of this quick reference guide is a simple checklist of all the Chief Inspector Gamache of the Sûreté du Québec books and stories. Use your Kindle highlighting feature to keep track of the stories you've read.

With links to purchase, directly from Amazon, any books you might have missed this book is a great companion guide for any Chief Inspector Gamache fan.

The book is available from Amazon by going to: http://amzn.to/2ty60pN  

Contact
Albie Berk
***@gmail.com
End
Source:Ultimate Reading List
Email:***@gmail.com
Tags:Louise Penny, Penny Tv Interview
Industry:Entertainment
Location:Los Angeles - California - United States
Subject:Products
Account Email Address Verified     Account Phone Number Verified     Disclaimer     Report Abuse
Ultimate Reading Lists News
Trending
Daily News
Weekly News

Daily News
Weekly News
PTC News

Jul 10, 2017 News



Like PRLog?
9K2K1K
Click to Share