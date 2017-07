Sky Zone Trampoline Park Bounces into Cincinnati

Creator of the World's First Indoor Trampoline Court to Open July 14 at Anderson Towne Center

--, creator of the world's first indoor trampoline playing court, announces the July 14 opening of its second location in Cincinnati, at Anderson Towne Center. Children, teens and adults alike in Cincinnati and its surrounding communities can now come intoand enjoy boundless fun and high-flying adventures.'s indoor trampoline courts are designed as a fun and fit outing for all ages, shapes and sizes. The facility spans over 20,000 square feet and will offer popular activities such asandwill also feature some of the concept's latest attractions including its, a section of the park that includes jousting pits, free climb and. They will also be introducing theirthis Fall. Cincinnati's brand new trampoline park is the perfect facility for groups seeking memorable events such as birthday parties, corporate team building, field trips and much more. Every guest is invited to HAVE FUN and FLY SAFE atwill hold "Jump for a Cause" on Thursday, July 13, from 3pm-9pm. Guests can get a sneak preview of the newand support the community at the same time. All jump proceeds from the night will benefit The Dragonfly Foundation, a local organization that is dedicated to helping young cancer and bone marrow transplant patients and their families find their strength and empower their flight. "We are thrilled to work with the Dragonfly Foundation and other community partners. LaRosa's Pizza and Dippin' Dots have also graciously offered to participate in our special evening" said Laura Knipfer, owner ofandis located at Anderson Towne Center, 7522 Beechmont Ave., Cincinnati, OH 45255. For more information, please visit http://www.SkyZone.com/ Cincinnati Since 2004,created and built the world's first all-walled trampoline playing court.currently has over 175 franchises open across the United States, Canada, Mexico, Australia, United Kingdom and Saudi Arabia.feature a wide array of fun, fit and low-impact activities ranging fromandclasses to birthday parties, corporate events and other group outings. The franchise has been awarded various accolades, including being ranked 308 on Entrepreneur's 2016 Franchise 500 list, 273 on the 2015 Inc.'s 500/5000 list, 152 on the 2014 Inc.'s 500/5000 list, 55 on the Forbes America's Most Promising Companies list, "Best Gym Alternative"by Vegas Seven Magazine, "2012 Locals Choice for Kid's Birthday Party" by Southbay Magazine and one of Entrepreneur's 2013 "Fresh Concepts Livening Up Franchising."