Sky Zone Trampoline Park Bounces into Cincinnati

Creator of the World's First Indoor Trampoline Court to Open July 14 at Anderson Towne Center
 
 
CINCINNATI - July 10, 2017 - PRLog -- Sky Zone Trampoline Park, creator of the world's first indoor trampoline playing court, announces the July 14 opening of its second location in Cincinnati, at Anderson Towne Center. Children, teens and adults alike in Cincinnati and its surrounding communities can now come into Sky Zone Cincinnati and enjoy boundless fun and high-flying adventures.

Sky Zone's indoor trampoline courts are designed as a fun and fit outing for all ages, shapes and sizes. The facility spans over 20,000 square feet and will offer popular activities such as Ultimate Dodgeball, Sky Slam and SkyFit. Sky Zone Cincinnati will also feature some of the concept's latest attractions including its Challenge Zone, a section of the park that includes jousting pits, free climb and SkyLadder. They will also be introducing their Ninja Warrior Course this Fall. Cincinnati's brand new trampoline park is the perfect facility for groups seeking memorable events such as birthday parties, corporate team building, field trips and much more. Every guest is invited to HAVE FUN and FLY SAFE at Sky Zone.

Sky Zone Cincinnati will hold "Jump for a Cause" on Thursday, July 13, from 3pm-9pm. Guests can get a sneak preview of the new Sky Zone Cincinnati and support the community at the same time. All jump proceeds from the night will benefit The Dragonfly Foundation, a local organization that is dedicated to helping young cancer and bone marrow transplant patients and their families find their strength and empower their flight. "We are thrilled to work with the Dragonfly Foundation and other community partners. LaRosa's Pizza and Dippin' Dots have also graciously offered to participate in our special evening" said Laura Knipfer, owner of Sky Zone Cincinnati and Sky Zone Springdale.

Sky Zone Cincinnati is located at Anderson Towne Center, 7522 Beechmont Ave., Cincinnati, OH 45255. For more information, please visit http://www.SkyZone.com/Cincinnati.

About Sky Zone, LLC

Since 2004, Sky Zone, LLC created and built the world's first all-walled trampoline playing court. Sky Zone, LLC currently has over 175 franchises open across the United States, Canada, Mexico, Australia, United Kingdom and Saudi Arabia. Sky Zone Trampoline Parks feature a wide array of fun, fit and low-impact activities ranging from Open Jump, Ultimate Dodgeball and SkyFitness classes to birthday parties, corporate events and other group outings. The franchise has been awarded various accolades, including being ranked 308 on Entrepreneur's 2016 Franchise 500 list, 273 on the 2015 Inc.'s 500/5000 list, 152 on the 2014 Inc.'s 500/5000 list, 55 on the Forbes America's Most Promising Companies list, "Best Gym Alternative" by Vegas Seven Magazine, "2012 Locals Choice for Kid's Birthday Party" by Southbay Magazine and one of Entrepreneur's 2013 "Fresh Concepts Livening Up Franchising."

Contact
Emily Johnston
***@konnectagency.com
End
Sky Zone
Email:***@konnectagency.com Email Verified
