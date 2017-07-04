News By Tag
Governor Cooper Celebrates "Deaf-Blind Awareness" on Anniversary of Birth of Helen Keller
Governor marks the occasion by hosting representatives of Helen Keller National Center (HKNC) and its state partners.
"The combined loss of vision and hearing is a severe disability that affects more than 30,000 North Carolinians,"
On behalf of HKNC and its state partners, Trader thanked Governor Cooper for his "unyielding attention" to issues facing deaf-blind residents of the state, adding, "Each organization here today is stronger because of the Governor's leadership as well as the partnerships we have forged with each other. Working together as allied agencies, we are making great strides in helping deaf-blind individuals of all ages reach their full potential at home, school, and in the workplace."
To help advance the rights of deaf-blind individuals, President Ronald Reagan issued a proclamation in 1984 designating the last week of June as Helen Keller Deaf-Blind Awareness Week. For more information on Deaf-Blind Awareness Week, including an educational tool kit that includes downloadable versions of this year's posters, please visit www.helenkeller.org/
HKNC provides comprehensive vocational and independent living training on a national level to youths and adults who are deaf-blind. In addition to its headquarters in Sands Point, New York, HKNC maintains 10 regional offices serving New England, Mid-Atlantic, East Central, Southeast, North Central, South Central, Great Plains, Rocky Mountains, Southwest, and Northwest. HKNC also partners with other agencies across the United States to build their capacity to work with individuals who are deaf-blind.
For more information, go to www.helenkeller.org/
PHOTO CAPTION:
North Carolina Governor Roy Cooper (center) hosted representatives of agencies serving the deaf-blind community as he declared June "Deaf-Blind Awareness Month." Joining the Governor for the special occasion were (from top, left to right) William Hussey, Director Exceptional Children Division; Alex Velez, Deaf-Blind Specialist for the Division of Services for the Blind; Sherry Bridges, RHA Mental Health Services for the Deaf Outreach Consultant and Coordinator;
Media Contact
Lloyd Singer
lsinger@epoch5.com
