Industry News





July 2017
MoSuSaFrThWeTu
10987654


Governor Cooper Celebrates "Deaf-Blind Awareness" on Anniversary of Birth of Helen Keller

Governor marks the occasion by hosting representatives of Helen Keller National Center (HKNC) and its state partners.
 
 
Governor Cooper and Deaf-Blind Agency Representatives
Governor Cooper and Deaf-Blind Agency Representatives
 
RALEIGH, N.C. - July 10, 2017 - PRLog -- On what would have been the 137th birthday of Helen Keller, who was both deaf and blind and went on to become a leading figure in 20th Century American history, North Carolina Governor Roy Cooper hosted members of the state's deaf-blind community on June 27th and presented them with a proclamation declaring June "Deaf-Blind Awareness Month." The event was organized by Marilyn C. Trader, Regional Representative Southeast of Helen Keller National Center (HKNC), a division of Helen Keller Services (HKS).

"The combined loss of vision and hearing is a severe disability that affects more than 30,000 North Carolinians," said Governor Cooper.  "As we remember the remarkable life of Helen Keller, we need to continue to raise awareness about the needs, abilities, and potential of all people who are deaf-blind."

On behalf of HKNC and its state partners, Trader thanked Governor Cooper for his "unyielding attention" to issues facing deaf-blind residents of the state, adding, "Each organization here today is stronger because of the Governor's leadership as well as the partnerships we have forged with each other.  Working together as allied agencies, we are making great strides in helping deaf-blind individuals of all ages reach their full potential at home, school, and in the workplace."

To help advance the rights of deaf-blind individuals, President Ronald Reagan issued a proclamation in 1984 designating the last week of June as Helen Keller Deaf-Blind Awareness Week.  For more information on Deaf-Blind Awareness Week, including an educational tool kit that includes downloadable versions of this year's posters, please visit www.helenkeller.org/hknc/dbaw.

HKNC provides comprehensive vocational and independent living training on a national level to youths and adults who are deaf-blind.  In addition to its headquarters in Sands Point, New York, HKNC maintains 10 regional offices serving New England, Mid-Atlantic, East Central, Southeast, North Central, South Central, Great Plains, Rocky Mountains, Southwest, and Northwest.  HKNC also partners with other agencies across the United States to build their capacity to work with individuals who are deaf-blind.

For more information, go to www.helenkeller.org/hknc.

PHOTO CAPTION:

North Carolina Governor Roy Cooper (center) hosted representatives of agencies serving the deaf-blind community as he declared June "Deaf-Blind Awareness Month."  Joining the Governor for the special occasion were (from top, left to right) William Hussey, Director Exceptional Children Division; Alex Velez, Deaf-Blind Specialist for the Division of Services for the Blind; Sherry Bridges, RHA Mental Health Services for the Deaf Outreach Consultant and Coordinator; Dreama McCoy, Section Chief Supporting Teaching and Related Services; Dottie Snyder, Consultant Deaf-Blindness, NC Deaf-Blind Project; Shana Batchelor, DSDHH SSP/Driver; Nicole Alleman, Deaf-Blind Services Specialist, Raleigh Regional Center; Ashley Benton, Deaf/Deaf-Blind Services Coordinator, DSDHH; Marilyn Trader, HKNC SE Regional Representative; Scott Davert, Deaf-Blind Services Specialist, Charlotte Regional Center; and SSP/Driver Adrian Hood.

Source:Helen Keller National Center
