United Premier Soccer League Announces Western Conference Expansion with Pacific Side FC
Bakersfield, Calif.-Based Pro Development Team Joins UPSL for 2017 Fall Season
Based in Bakersfield, Calif., Pacific Side FC will begin UPSL play in the Western Conference.
United Premier Soccer League Commissioner Yan Skwara said, "This might not look like a big move from the outside, but having a team in the Central Valley is a major key for us as we extend our reach in Central California. Pacific Side FC is led by ownership that was born and raised in the Central Valley, with an understanding of the unique elements at play in the soccer scene and how to best create a soccer club that's right for Bakersfield. We're excited to welcome Pacific Side FC to the UPSL and wish them the best as they prepare for the 2017 Fall Season."
Pacific Side FC was founded by Ivan Nichols, 26, and Chris Orozco, 29, friends and coaching colleagues who met as student-athletes at California State University, Fresno, and started the men's club team there before moving on to other coaching jobs.
Nichols was an assistant coach for the women's team at Fresno State. Orozco also was an assistant with the women's team at Fresno State, then was head coach of the girls soccer program at Clovis Buchanan High School and served on the staff of Clovis-based CenCal Cosmos Soccer Club. They both currently coach youth teams for L.A. Galaxy Bakersfield.
Pacific Side FC Owner and Co-Founder Ivan Nichols said, "There isn't any representation of pro soccer in Kern County right now, and we wanted to develop something that was really involved in charities and the community. That's how we'll build a fan base and something that represents Bakersfield."
Nichols and Orozco both have previously played for the UPSL's Valley United and have PDL experience. They both intend to be on Pacific Side FC's active roster.
"There's a lot of talent in the Central Valley, and the UPSL will give them the experience to get to the net level," Nichols said. "And with the UPSL's opportunity for Promotion and Relegation it will really bring a new edge to soccer in Bakersfield and around the United States."
Pacific Side FC is hosting tryouts at Cal State University, Bakersfield on July 22 & 23.
The team is exploring venue options in order to comply with the UPSL's Minimum Standards. The club will announce its upcoming game schedule.
About Pacific Side Futbol Club
Pacific Side Futbol Club is an American Soccer club currently based in Bakersfield, Calif. and a new member of the United Premier Soccer League. Pacific Side FC will begin play in the UPSL's Championship Division Western Conference.
Founded in 2017, Pacific Side FC can participate in the qualifying rounds for the Lamar Hunt U.S. Open Cup through their affiliation and membership with the UPSL, the U.S. Soccer Federation (USSF) and the United States Adult Soccer Association (USASA).
Contact:
Ivan Nichols
Direct: 209-480-9714
Email: jinichols91@
United Premier Soccer League
The UPSL was formed in 2011 and currently includes more than 70 teams in Arizona, California, Colorado, Florida, Idaho, Nevada, New Jersey, New York, North Carolina and Utah. UPSL is the fastest growing Pro Development League in the USA, with 100-plus teams targeted for 2018 Spring Season. Each UPSL team is individually owned and operated, and is responsible for maintaining either UPSL Pro Premier Division or Championship Division minimum standards.
UPSL teams are all eligible to participate in the U.S. Open Cup Qualifying Rounds through the leagues affiliation with the U.S. Soccer Federation (USSF) and the United States Adult Soccer Association (USASA).
More information about UPSL can be found at http://www.upslsoccer.com or by following the league on Facebook (http://www.facebook.com/
Contact UPSL:
info@upslsoccernews.com
Direct: 310-415-5691
Media Relations:
Dennis Pope
dennis.pope@
Direct: 951-675-3963
