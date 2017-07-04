Helix Launches Global Campaign To Appoint Distributors

Healthcare Division of UK based Helix Research Center Ltd has launched a Global Campaign to appoint Distributors for its Global Health Smart ID Card

-- HRC Healthcare is one of the verticals of UK based Helix Research Center Ltd ,actively promoting Preventive Healthcare ,Medical Tourism,Telemedicine ,Cybermedicine,Healthcare Analytics ,Medical Digital Marketing,Medical,Clinical Supplies,Continuing Medical Education ,Electronic Medical Records,Personal Health Records ,Remote Health Monitoring ,Diagnostic etc services in Europe ,North America ,Latin America ,Asia ,Africa ,Oceania.HRC Healthcare was created to promote quality healthcare and make Tertiary Healthcare available even in remote areas and make it affordable even for the poorer sections of the Society in UN Member Countries.HRC Global Health Smart ID Card was launched as a Membership Card to offer several benefits for the Card holders .HRC Smart Health Card also can be used to store Medical records ,can be customised as an Access Card ,Payment Card etc .This card is going to be promoted in 190 countries and HRC's Management has taken a decision to appoint Distribution Partners in each country .The prospective Distribution partner for HRC Global Health Smart ID card must have vast experience in Healthcare domain and must be well connected in their country .Prospective Distributors of HRC Global Health Smart ID Card may register interest to persue the opportunity by sharing their profile and a covering letter by email: support@helixresearchcenterworld.comHRC Healthcare is open for exploring Public Private Partnerships to promote Digital Healthcare in all the UN Member Countries .