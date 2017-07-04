News By Tag
Helix Launches Global Campaign To Appoint Distributors
Healthcare Division of UK based Helix Research Center Ltd has launched a Global Campaign to appoint Distributors for its Global Health Smart ID Card
HRC Global Health Smart ID Card was launched as a Membership Card to offer several benefits for the Card holders .HRC Smart Health Card also can be used to store Medical records ,can be customised as an Access Card ,Payment Card etc .This card is going to be promoted in 190 countries and HRC's Management has taken a decision to appoint Distribution Partners in each country .
The prospective Distribution partner for HRC Global Health Smart ID card must have vast experience in Healthcare domain and must be well connected in their country .
Prospective Distributors of HRC Global Health Smart ID Card may register interest to persue the opportunity by sharing their profile and a covering letter by email: support@helixresearchcenterworld.com
HRC Healthcare is open for exploring Public Private Partnerships to promote Digital Healthcare in all the UN Member Countries .
Helix Research Center Ltd
***@helixresearchcenterworld.com
