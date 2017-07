The Rainbow Fish Set to Make a Splash with Kids Preferred

The Rainbow Fish

-- RJM Licensing is happy to announce that Kids Preferred, LLC. will be joininglicensee family. The award winning company, founded in 1983, will be producingthemed bath books and bath toys. Fans across North America will be able to spend bath time with the colorful and fun undersea characters fromstories. Whether it's story time or play time in the tub, the Kids Preferredbath books and bath toys are sure to be a hit!On this new development, Laura Perks of Kids Preferred said, "We are excited to be working withteam on this creative project to help bring the wonderful story of "being different" to the bath tubs of children everywhere!"Published in 1992,book series has sold over 30 million copies, and it is celebrating its 25anniversary this year.series, which is ideal for licensed products for the infant to age 7 demographic, was the first book to use holographic foil which makes Rainbow Fish shimmer and mirrors his movement. The beloved series of books is experiencing a wave of great new promotions, and the latest addition,, is out now!Kids Preferred, LLC is an award-winning division of Kids Preferred, Inc., which was founded in 1983 and is one of the largest toy and children's product manufacturers in the U.S. Known for its superior quality and unique designs, Kids Preferred, LLC serves the specialty, juvenile, gift, and better department store trade by distributing soft toys and children's gifts under its own brand, private label and licensed brands including amazing baby™, asthma & allergy friendly- Healthy Baby™, Beatrix Potter Peter Rabbit™, Bioserie, Blessed Friends®, Buildex® Systems, Carter's®, Chicka Chicka Boom Boom™, Disney Baby, Doug the Pug®, The World of Eric Carle™, Fisher-Price®, Goodnight Moon, The Gruffalo®, Guess How Much I Love You™, John Deere, Llama Llama Red Pajama, Little Sport Star™, The Moodsters™, My First Crayons, pat the bunny®, Pete the Cat®, Puff the Magic Dragon, Room on the Broom, Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer®, Skipper Ride N Roll, and Windsor™ Wood.The company is headquartered in East Windsor, NJ and has offices in Hong Kong and Ningbo. For more information, contact Kids Preferred at 1-866-SOFT TOY (763-8869) or visit their website at www.kidspreferred.com.RJM Licensing, Inc. is a full service licensing agency specializing in the representation of books, brands, and artists. Their properties include, Juan de Lascurain'sDreamBigWorld,, The Peterson Field Guides, Michael Miller Fabrics, Ivory Cats and more. For more information aboutLicensing Program, please contact:Rob Mejia, 84 Oweno Road, Mahwah, New Jersey 07430. Telephone:(201) 828-9050. Email: RJMLicensing@ gmail.com , Website: www.RJMLicensing.com