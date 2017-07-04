News By Tag
The Rainbow Fish Set to Make a Splash with Kids Preferred
On this new development, Laura Perks of Kids Preferred said, "We are excited to be working with The Rainbow Fish team on this creative project to help bring the wonderful story of "being different" to the bath tubs of children everywhere!"
Published in 1992, The Rainbow Fish book series has sold over 30 million copies, and it is celebrating its 25th anniversary this year. The Rainbow Fish series, which is ideal for licensed products for the infant to age 7 demographic, was the first book to use holographic foil which makes Rainbow Fish shimmer and mirrors his movement. The beloved series of books is experiencing a wave of great new promotions, and the latest addition, You Can't Win Them All, Rainbow Fish, is out now!
Kids Preferred, LLC is an award-winning division of Kids Preferred, Inc., which was founded in 1983 and is one of the largest toy and children's product manufacturers in the U.S. Known for its superior quality and unique designs, Kids Preferred, LLC serves the specialty, juvenile, gift, and better department store trade by distributing soft toys and children's gifts under its own brand, private label and licensed brands including amazing baby™, asthma & allergy friendly™ - Healthy Baby™, Beatrix Potter Peter Rabbit™, Bioserie, Blessed Friends®, Buildex® Systems, Carter's®, Chicka Chicka Boom Boom™, Disney Baby, Doug the Pug®, The World of Eric Carle™, Fisher-Price®
The company is headquartered in East Windsor, NJ and has offices in Hong Kong and Ningbo. For more information, contact Kids Preferred at 1-866-SOFT TOY (763-8869) or visit their website at www.kidspreferred.com.
RJM Licensing, Inc. is a full service licensing agency specializing in the representation of books, brands, and artists. Their properties include The Rainbow Fish, Juan de Lascurain'sDreamBigWorld, amazing baby, The Peterson Field Guides, Michael Miller Fabrics, Ivory Cats and more. For more information about The Rainbow Fish Licensing Program, please contact:Rob Mejia, 84 Oweno Road, Mahwah, New Jersey 07430. Telephone:
