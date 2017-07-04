News By Tag
SalesChoice featured in the Silicon 100 list by The Silicon Review, 2017
The magazine describes SalesChoice as a company with skilled professionals in various areas along with a back end platform that is based on diverse advanced data science and AI methods which offer products that are more than just a slick interface. Silicon Review also mentions the company as one that offers rich actionable insight that helps B2B sales professionals make right decisions in the most accurate way possible.
About The Silicon Review:
The Silicon Review is the world's most trusted online and print community for business & technology professionals. The magazine is a pre-eminent platform that shares innovative enterprise solutions developed by established solution providers and upcoming hot enterprises emphasizing as a neutral source for technology decision makers. This is the place where senior level IT buyers and decision-makers come to learn and also share their experiences in regards to products, technologies and technology trends. They get expert advice to manage their people and advance their careers. One can engage with one another and their proficient editors help you to grasp new and big ideas, find answers to their business technology questions and solve their most pressing hindrances.
About SalesChoice Inc.: SalesChoice helps accelerate B2B organizations' top-line revenue growth by 5-20%, improve sales forecasting accuracy by 20-50%, and improve sales productivity by 20-30%. The company specializes in Cognitive Sciences and Artificial Intelligence (AI) methods, and has four solution offerings in market: Predictive Analytics (prioritizes all sales opportunities and predicts outcomes up to 95% predictive accuracy), Prescriptive Analytics (7x24 sales coaching insights and alert notifications)
