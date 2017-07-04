News By Tag
NAI Robert Lynn Office Division Renegotiates, Extends C-III's Lease for 57,000 SF in Irving
One of nation's largest loan service providers chooses proximity to airport, Irving Music Factory
C-III, one of the largest commercial real estate loan service providers in the country, reached out to NAI Robert Lynn last summer in search of a new space for its growing team. C-III toured seven properties in Las Colinas and with the help of NAI Robert Lynn's negotiations, decided on a long-term lease in its current building, with new floors and interior redesign.
C-III will occupy two floors in Las Colinas' premier landmark building, The Towers at Williams Square located at 5221 N O'Connor Blvd. The new design will capitalize on the open-floor concept and include glass-enclosed office spaces, as part of the growing trend in office design. The building is within walking distance to the $173 million Irving Music Factory mixed-use project with an entertainment center, restaurants and retail space as well as the $100 million Water Street project, which will add more than 60,000 square feet of shops, eateries and apartments.
"With a staff of nearly 200 people who travel frequently, proximity to the airport was important to us," said Barry Davis, COO for C-III. "We also wanted to be close to the new restaurants and retail coming with the Water Street development taking place right next door. With the help of NAI Robert Lynn, we secured a great deal to stay in our current building, while re-designing it to fit our current and future needs."
"Our team first worked with C-III in the sale of the former Blockbuster distribution center in McKinney, and we were thrilled to partner with them to find the right space for their team," said Lynn. "There are several exciting developments taking place near Williams Square, and with the ability to redesign the space to fit their growing needs, we are confident C-III's new office will be the perfect location for many years to come."
Tom Lynn and Zach Stevens worked with Joe Akers at C-III on the significant lease renegotiations and Bill Brokaw with Hillwood represented the landlord.
NAI Robert Lynn has brokers who specialize specifically in sub-markets in DFW, and ensure clients receive the most up-to-date and comprehensive information at all times. With the help of NAI Robert Lynn's experienced team, C-III is expected to move into their update space in early fall.
About NAI Robert Lynn
NAI Robert Lynn specializes in providing commercial brokerage and consulting services including tenant representation and owner representation for office, industrial and retail properties, property management, investment sales and purchases. The company has been ranked in the top five of the Costar ranking of Dallas/Fort Worth (DFW) brokerage firms based on commercial square footage leased every year since the rankings began. NAI Robert Lynn has been providing its clients with superior service and market knowledge of the DFW area for 55 years. This is evidenced by the 2016 results, closing 917 transactions totaling more than 31 million square feet, and managing more than 6 million square feet of commercial properties. To learn more, visit www.robertlynnn.com (http://www.robertlynn.com/
