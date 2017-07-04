News By Tag
Psychometrics Canada Wins HR Reporter's Readers' Choice Award
"We are thrilled to have been recognized by readers of the magazine," said Mark Fitzsimmons, president of Psychometrics Canada. "It is an endorsement and seal of approval from our clients and our colleagues – Human Resources professionals across Canada."
Earlier this year, Canadian HR Reporter polled its readers to discover which Human Resources vendors are their favourites in the second annual Readers' Choice Awards. Canadian HR Reporter set out to discover which companies its readers prefer doing business with, and who they believe offers the best value for their services. More than 32,000 ballots were cast in total, adding to the distinction of this award.
For more information about the Canadian HR Reporter Readers' Choice Awards, visit: http://www.hrreporter.com/
About Psychometrics Canada
Psychometrics Canada helps HR departments across the world make strong talent selection and development decisions. Objective data, gathered from their psychological assessments, provides insights into personality, behaviour, cognitive abilities, leadership potential, safety, and reliability that clients use to evaluate job candidates, build better teams, develop leaders, resolve conflict, and run career development programs. Psychometrics Canada is the only authorized Canadian distributor of the Myers-Briggs® assessment, Thomas-Kilmann Conflict Mode Instrument®, FIRO-B®, CPI 260™ and CPI™ 434.
For more information, visit www.psychometrics.com/
Contact information:
Aidan Brass
Psychometrics Canada
1-800-661-5158 ext. 229
abrass@psychometrics.com
