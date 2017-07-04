 
News By Tag
* Human Resources
* hr
* Psychology
* More Tags...
Industry News
* Human resources
* More Industries...
News By Location
* Edmonton
  Alberta
  Canada
* More Locations...

Country(s)
United States
Australia
India
Hong Kong
England
- - -
More Countries


Industry News





July 2017
MoSuSaFrThWeTu
10987654

Psychometrics Canada Wins HR Reporter's Readers' Choice Award

 
 
Spread the Word
Listed Under

Tags:
* Human Resources
* hr
* Psychology

Industry:
* Human resources

Location:
* Edmonton - Alberta - Canada

Subject:
* Awards

EDMONTON, Alberta - July 10, 2017 - PRLog -- Psychometrics Canada, a leading assessment publisher and consultant for the development and selection of people in business, government, and education, was selected as one of the winners of the 2017 Canadian HR Reporter Readers' Choice Awards. Psychometrics Canada was chosen in the category of Employee Assessment Service Providers.

"We are thrilled to have been recognized by readers of the magazine," said Mark Fitzsimmons, president of Psychometrics Canada. "It is an endorsement and seal of approval from our clients and our colleagues – Human Resources professionals across Canada."

Earlier this year, Canadian HR Reporter polled its readers to discover which Human Resources vendors are their favourites in the second annual Readers' Choice Awards. Canadian HR Reporter set out to discover which companies its readers prefer doing business with, and who they believe offers the best value for their services. More than 32,000 ballots were cast in total, adding to the distinction of this award.

For more information about the Canadian HR Reporter Readers' Choice Awards, visit: http://www.hrreporter.com/hr-trends/33914-readers-choice-...

About Psychometrics Canada

Psychometrics Canada helps HR departments across the world make strong talent selection and development decisions. Objective data, gathered from their psychological assessments, provides insights into personality, behaviour, cognitive abilities, leadership potential, safety, and reliability that clients use to evaluate job candidates, build better teams, develop leaders, resolve conflict, and run career development programs. Psychometrics Canada is the only authorized Canadian distributor of the Myers-Briggs® assessment, Thomas-Kilmann Conflict Mode Instrument®, FIRO-B®, CPI 260™ and CPI™ 434.

For more information, visit www.psychometrics.com/

Contact information:

Aidan Brass
Psychometrics Canada
1-800-661-5158 ext. 229
abrass@psychometrics.com

Contact
Aidan Brass
***@psychometrics.com
End
Source:
Email:***@psychometrics.com Email Verified
Tags:Human Resources, hr, Psychology
Industry:Human resources
Location:Edmonton - Alberta - Canada
Subject:Awards
Account Email Address Verified     Account Phone Number Verified     Disclaimer     Report Abuse
Psychometrics Canada News
Trending
Daily News
Weekly News

Daily News
Weekly News
PTC News

Jul 10, 2017 News



Like PRLog?
9K2K1K
Click to Share