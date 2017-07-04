News By Tag
Inserra Supermarkets Bringing Locally-Grown Produce to All of Its 22 ShopRite Stores in N.J. and N.Y
"Consumers can taste the robust flavors and freshness of produce that was picked that same day or the day before," said Eric Beelitz, director of produce of Inserra Supermarkets. "That taste is important, and of course, really makes a difference."
In New Jersey, the family-owned chain's 17 ShopRites are located in Bergen, Hudson and Passaic Counties. In New York, the company has 5 stores in Rockland County. Under Beelitz's direction with that of the Inserra leadership team, the company has turned produce into one of its signature departments.
Inserra Supermarkets has a long-standing partnership with Abma's Farm in Wyckoff, Bergen County's only produce and poultry farm, which has been in the Abma family for generations. In regard to organic produce and herbs, Inserra Supermarkets primarily sources those items from Zone 7, a distributor that works with 120+, regional sustainable farms – primarily those in New Jersey and Pennsylvania – 52 weeks a year. The company also partners with Guarino Sons Produce, Inc., a family-owned and operated wholesale produce distributor, and regularly sources produce from Winslow Junction Farm, Scordo Farm, Cassaday Farms, Circle M Farms and Pastore Orchards. Many of these farms and distributorships have been in families for generations just like Inserra Supermarkets.
"We have forecasted out our needs with all of our growers and are in constant contact with them," added Beelitz. "As always, we aim to provide the 'best of the best' to our customers at an affordable price point."
Abma's Farm and Inserra Supermarkets:
For years, Inserra Supermarkets has sold Abma's produce in some of its ShopRite locations. This summer, the family-owned chain will increase those offerings, particularly Abma's sweet corn.
"Abma's Farm will pick the corn at 4 a.m. and deliver it to our stores the same morning," said Beelitz. "We did this last year with Abma's, and our customers couldn't get enough of it."
As a company, Inserra Supermarkets is furthering its efforts to reduce its carbon footprint. Having local growers deliver products to stores – rather than having items trucked across the country – is a key component of this effort.
Inserra Wellness
In 1954, Patsy Inserra opened Inserra Supermarkets' first grocery store in Lyndhurst. Today, under the direction of the Inserra family's third and fourth generations and Ron Onorato, president and COO, the company is well-known for its mission "to care deeply about people and help them to eat well and be happy."
"As the owner and operator of grocery stores, we have a real opportunity to promote healthy habits - like eating more fruits and veggies – and take that responsibility seriously," said Lindsey Inserra, vice president of marketing and corporate retail health and wellness of the family-owned chain based in Mahwah. Under Lindsey Inserra's direction, the company continues expanding its focus on health and wellness, particularly with its In-store Registered Dietitian Program.
Inserra Supermarkets currently has registered dietitians in 16 of our 22 stores, serving as free nutrition and wellness resources on a daily basis to associates and customers. Each month, the dietitians host an array of programs, including cooking workshops, nutrition counseling sessions and weight management classes, among many others. Dietitian events regularly include "Produce Pick" happenings, which often feature recipes with locally-sourced items. Inserra's dietitians also are available to give nutrition talks to community organizations.
About Inserra Supermarkets
