Kilmer, Tudyk, Carpenter, Nichols Among Top Celebrities At Wizard World Nashville, Sept. 8-10
Steve Blum, Kevin Conroy, Jason Mewes, Dean Cain Also Headline Guest Roster To Date; Talented Comics Creators, Live Entertainment, Variety of Exhibitors, Cosplayers, Robust Programming At Music City Center
Kilmer, Tudyk and Carpenter are scheduled to appear on Saturday and Sunday, September 9-10; the others above will be on hand all three days.
Other notables scheduled to appear include the "Batman: The Animated Series" dynamic duo of Kevin Conroy and Loren Lester, Aly Michalka (Easy A, "iZombie"), AJ Michalka ("The Goldbergs," Super 8), Lou Ferrigno ("The Incredible Hulk," "King of Queens"), Lex Lang ("LEGO Star Wars," "Batman The Brave and the Bold") and Sandy Fox ("The Simpsons," "King of the Hill") and Sam Jones ("The Flash"). Other celebrity guests will be announced closer to the event date.
Wizard World Comic Con Nashville will also feature non-stop live entertainment, gaming, exclusive Q&A sessions with top celebrities, movie screenings hosted by stars and directors and more, hosted by media personality Kato Kaelin. Details to follow soon.
Wizard World is the home of the most creative comics artists and writers on the planet. Artist Alley in Nashville will feature Steve Geiger ("Spider-man,"
Wizard World Comic Con events bring together thousands of fans of all ages to celebrate the best in pop culture: movies, television, gaming, live entertainment, comics, sci-fi, graphic novels, toys, original art, collectibles, contests and more. The 11th event scheduled on the 2017 Wizard World calendar, Nashville show hours are Friday, September 8, 4-9 p.m.; Saturday, September 9, 10 a.m.-7 p.m.; Sunday, September 10, 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Kids 10 and under are admitted free with paid adult.
Wizard World Comic Con Nashville is also the place for cosplay, with fans young and old showing off their best costumes throughout the event. Fans dressed as every imaginable character – and some never before dreamed – will roam the convention floor and participate in the famed Wizard World Costume Contest on Saturday evening.
For more on the 2017 Wizard World Nashville, visit http://www.wizardworld.com/
Wizard World, Inc. (www.wizardworld.com) produces comic, gaming and pop culture conventions across North America that celebrate the best in pop culture: movies, television, gaming, live entertainment, comics, sci-fi, graphic novels, toys, original art, collectibles, contests and more. A first-class lineup of topical programming and entertainment takes place at each event, with celebrity Q&A's, comics-themed sessions, costume contests, movie screenings, evening parties and more. Fans can interact with Wizard World on Facebook, Twitter, Pinterest, Instagram and other social media services.
