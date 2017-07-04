News By Tag
Brant Brown, CFO and COO at Westmount Realty Capital, Joins Board of Directors for ACG
"ACG DFW is a long-standing organization with an outstanding reputation for driving middle market growth in the North Texas region," said Brown. "It is an honor to be nominated to ACG's board of directors and I look forward to continuing to build upon the organization's current success."
ACG DFW serves as a conduit for forming powerful relationships with the key players of DFW's middle market community. The organization provides a professional networking environment where strategic acquirers, private equity, family offices, intermediaries, lenders and advisors can meet to share their needs, exchange ideas and mutually benefit in the business of mergers and acquisitions.
About Westmount Realty Capital
Westmount Realty Capital, LLC is a time-tested, privately held, Dallas-based commercial real estate company that has achieved exceptional performance, with a core team in place, for more than 30 years. Westmount is seen as an innovator and leading edge company in the industry and is a trusted operating partner of numerous U.S. and foreign institutional and private capital sources. The company is active nationally, specializing in value add and opportunistic investments, and has navigated successfully through multiple market cycles. For additional information, contact www.westmountrc.com.
