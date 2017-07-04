 
Industry News





Brant Brown, CFO and COO at Westmount Realty Capital, Joins Board of Directors for ACG

 
 
Brant Brown
Brant Brown
 
Listed Under

DALLAS - July 10, 2017 - PRLog -- Brant Brown, chief financial officer (CFO) and chief operating officer (COO) of Westmount Realty Capital, LLC (http://westmountrc.com/) (Westmount) has been appointed to the board of directors for the Association for Corporate Growth, Dallas/Fort Worth Chapter (https://www.acg.org/dfw) (ACG DFW). As a board member, Brown will serve as the Director – Private Equity Real Estate for ACG DFW, an M&A networking organization for accomplished professionals whose success is linked to middle market deals and transactions.

"ACG DFW is a long-standing organization with an outstanding reputation for driving middle market growth in the North Texas region," said Brown. "It is an honor to be nominated to ACG's board of directors and I look forward to continuing to build upon the organization's current success."

Brown also serves on the advisory board of the SMU-Cox Folsom Institute for Real Estate (http://www.smu.edu/Cox/CentersAndInstitutes/FolsomInstituteForRealEstate). He has been actively involved with the National Council of Real Estate Investment Fiduciaries (http://www.ncreif.org/), Urban Land Institute (http://uli.org/), NAIOP (http://www.northtexasnaiop.com/), The Real Estate Council (http://recouncil.com/) and Financial Executives International (https://www.financialexecutives.org/Home.aspx). Brown is a CPA and received his MBA from SMU Cox School of Business.

ACG DFW serves as a conduit for forming powerful relationships with the key players of DFW's middle market community. The organization provides a professional networking environment where strategic acquirers, private equity, family offices, intermediaries, lenders and advisors can meet to share their needs, exchange ideas and mutually benefit in the business of mergers and acquisitions.

Founded in 1954 (https://www.acg.org/about/history), the Association for Corporate Growth has 59 chapters worldwide representing 14,500 members. The organization serves 90,000 investors, owners, executives, lenders and advisers to growing middle-market companies. ACG DFW currently serves more than 800 members in the North Texas region.

About Westmount Realty Capital

Westmount Realty Capital, LLC is a time-tested, privately held, Dallas-based commercial real estate company that has achieved exceptional performance, with a core team in place, for more than 30 years. Westmount is seen as an innovator and leading edge company in the industry and is a trusted operating partner of numerous U.S. and foreign institutional and private capital sources. The company is active nationally, specializing in value add and opportunistic investments, and has navigated successfully through multiple market cycles. For additional information, contact www.westmountrc.com.

Krystal Morris, C. Pharr & Co. for Westmount
***@pharrpr.com
Source:Westmount Realty Capital, LLC
Email:***@pharrpr.com Email Verified
