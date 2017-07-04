News By Tag
Inner City Teens Desire to Dance The Dream
The performing arts studio provides an artistic after-school and summer program for at-risk students that reside in compromising communities. Dance The Dream initiatives are designed to keep Houston's youth safe, engaged and prepared for adulthood, by providing diverse dance instruction, while fostering an endearing environment amongst peers. Their youth are empowered to identify their creative potential through performing arts and to exceed the statistical limitations that surround their community.
Dymond Taylor, founder of The Dream Studio says, "We strengthen our youth to create alternate opportunities, that will shape our kids to be successful in their future. Our goal is to make every child's dream accessible and attainable, amidst their environments. We invite everyone to "Dance The Dream" with us!"
The event hosts include beauty philanthropist Kim Roxie of LAMIK Beauty, and American Television Personality, Miss Mykie. In aid of fundraising, tickets are on sale at DanceTheDreamStudios.org and eventbrite.com. The organization is currently accepting sponsors, media partners, monetary and in-kind donations such as a bus/van to safely transport their students, healthy after school snacks, beverages, and raffle items for their upcoming event.
To learn more about how to support The Dream Studio, please visit http://www.DanceTheDreamStudios.org. For media requests, please email PR@StunningEmpires.com
About Dance The Dream Studio: The Dream Studio is a registered non-profit, 501(c)(3) that has served over 3,500 children of the Houston community for over four years. They have been featured performers at the American Heart Association events, Black Heritage Music Festival, MLK Battle of The Bands, and have won over thirty-two first place competitions.
